Barcelona manager Xavi has declared he will leave his post at the end of the season, regardless of how his team fare in the UEFA Champions League.

On Tuesday night (March 12), Barcelona secured a 3-1 victory over Napoli in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 clash. The 4-2 aggregate victory saw them proceed to the quarter-finals for the first time in three years.

After the victory, which came on the back of one of Barcelona’s finest performances this season, Xavi was asked if he would reverse his decision based on his team’s Champions League performance. The Spanish tactician claimed it was “impossible” for him to do so, insisting he would leave the hot seat even if Barca won the Champions League.

Xavi told reporters (via Sports Mole):

“Right now, it’s impossible for me to change my decision. I will leave the club at the end of the season.

“You keep on asking me if I will stay if we win the Champions League. No, I will not. My future will not change. My response will not change. I will leave at the end of the season.”

Barca Stars Ronald Araujo & Fermin Lopez Want Xavi To Continue In Catalonia

While Xavi is all set to bid the club goodbye at the end of the 2023-24 season, star center-back Ronald Araujo and young midfielder Fermin Lopez want their boss to continue. The Uruguayan said every player was delighted to play under him while the Spaniard thanked Xavi for showing faith.

Araujo said:

“Yes, of course (I want Xavi to stay). It’s a personal decision, he felt that way. We are very happy with him, I believe that since Xavi’s arrival, I have grown a lot as a player and obviously I am very grateful. It’s a personal decision for himY.”

Fermin echoed the same sentiments, saying:

“I hope Xavi can stay at the club. We’re here with him until the end. I will always be grateful to Xavi because he trusted me.”

Xavi has managed Barcelona in 131 matches in all competitions so far, guiding them to 82 wins, 23 draws, and 26 defeats. He has won one La Liga title and one Supercopa de Espana trophy in Catalonia.