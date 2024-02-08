Soccer

Report: Barcelona Wanted 22-Year La Liga Midfielder But Were Discouraged By Soaring Valuation

Sushan Chakraborty
La Liga holders Barcelona were reportedly eyeing a move for Almeria midfielder Dion Lopy in the January transfer window. They ultimately dropped out of the race after seeing a sharp surge in the 22-year-old’s valuation.

Barcelona Were Linked With Many Midfielders, But Lopy Was The Most Economical Option

According to Barca Universal, Xavi‘s side were looking to bolster their midfield in the winter transfer window. They were heavily linked with Girona starlet Aleix Garcia and Swedish youngster Lucas Bergvall, but neither deal materialized, as Barca were in no position to meet the clubs’ economic demands. They had exhausted their reserves after signing Vitor Roque and registering Gavi and Alejandro Balde.

As per Spanish outlet Mundo Derportivo, the Blaugrana moved on to Lopy after failing to land their top targets Garcia and Bergvall. The holding midfielder, who joined Almeria from Stade Reims in a €6.5 million ($7 million) move last summer, appeared as a cost-effective option to the Catalonians. However, it still proved to be too pricey an affair for the Spanish champions.

Two Reasons Why Barca Failed To Sign Lopy

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona failed to sign Lopy for two primary reasons. First and foremost, Almeria were not looking to sell the Senegalese mere months after signing him. It would have taken a massive bid to convince them otherwise.

Second, Barcelona faced competition from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. Frankfurt even tabled a sizable €15 million ($16.16 million) offer for Lopy, which Frankfurt turned down without a second thought. Upon learning of Frankfurt’s failed offer, Barca conceded they were in no position to outbid the Germans and lure Lopy away from Almeria.

Lopy, who has played 21 games for Almeria this season, sees his contract expire in June 2029. This means Almeria will be able to fend off suitors unless they receive a blockbuster offer for their holding midfielder.

Having failed to add an enforcer to their ranks in the January transfer window, Barcelona will have to make do with an out-of-form Oriol Romeu and makeshift No. 6 Andreas Christensen for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. It will be interesting to see if they rekindle their interest in Lopy when the summer transfer window opens in July.

