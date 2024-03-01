Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly plotting a summer transfer swoop for out-of-favour Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Chelsea Eye Aaron Ramsdale Swoop

Premier League big-spenders Chelsea are considering making a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the summer, with the England international reportedly growing increasingly unhappy with his current situation at the Emirates.

Ramsdale joined the Gunners from Sheffield United in 2021 for a fee worth £30 million after add-ons, and after enjoying two seasons as first choice – his position in the starting line-up has been displaced by David Raya.

The Spaniard’s arrival on loan from Brentford in the summer saw 25-year-old Ramsdale almost instantaneously dropped to the bench, and he has now made just five league appearances in 2023/24, along with a further five appearances across all cup competitions.

With Raya’s move being made a permanent one at the end of the season, it comes as little surprise to see Arsenal‘s number two being linked with a move away from the club.

Football Insider report that chiefs at Stamford Bridge could offer the ex-Bournemouth stopper an ideal exit strategy in the summer, as they see him as a good solution to upgrade their options in the goalkeeping department.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to be keen on improving his options in between the sticks despite landing two new goalkeepers ahead of the campaign.

Robert Sanchez hasn’t particularly impressed Blues fans since his arrival from Brighton in the summer, and has spent a large chunk of the campaign on the sidelines through injury. Serbian stopper Djordje Petrovic, who Ramsdale would likely battle for the number one jersey, has deputised in his absence.

It is believed that several Premier League sides, as well as clubs throughout Europe, are keeping tabs on Ramsdale‘s situation, as he remains under contract with Mikel Arteta’s side until the summer of 2026.

Chelsea & Arsenal Interested In Ajax Goalkeeper Diant Ramaj

Arsenal are already seemingly preparing for Ramsdale’s exit, as they are reportedly interested in signing Ajax’s 22-year-old German goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

Along with the Gunners, SportBild‘s Christian Falk reports that Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in the former Eintracht Frankfurt stopper.

Ramaj has managed three clean sheets across 17 Eredivisie appearances this term, in what has been an incredibly difficult campaign at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

The four-time Champions League winners spent the early stages of the season languishing near the relegation zone, but have since bounced back up to fifth in the table and are in the last-16 of the Europa Conference League.

Regardless of their poor start to the campaign, Ramaj has remained a shining star in Amsterdam. He has been hailed for his excellent shot-stop ability, as well as his ability with the ball at his feet and his long-balls to attackers. His bravery in claiming high balls from crosses has also been highlighted as a key strength.

Ramaj is believed to be available at a fee of around €15 million. Ajax could easily command a heftier fee however, as the Germany Under-20 international is under contract in the Dutch capital until the summer of 2028.