The top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft are all QBs or WRs. Chicago, Washinton, and New England will all presumably be taking a QB. A few WRs will go, maybe even an offensive tackle or two. What about the defensive talent in this year’s draft class? That’s where Alabama’s Dallas Turner makes his appearance.

Draft analysts have called him the best defensive player and edge rusher in his class. Yesterday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network noted Turner has pre-draft visits scheduled with the Bears, Falcons, and Vikings. Recent mock drafts have Turner as a top-10 pick. What team will be lucky enough to draft the talented pass-rusher this April?

Dallas Turner has a bright future ahead of him in the NFL

Alabama edge Dallas Turner — who could be the first defensive player off the board — told me he has upcoming pre-draft visits with, among others, the #Bears (Nos. 1 and 9 overall picks), #Falcons (8) and #Vikings (11 and 23). See the interview later on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/hjjarYZsv7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2024



For three seasons, Dallas Turner played collegiately at the University of Alabama. Turner had (22.5) sacks and (32.5) tackles for loss in his career with the Crimson Tide. In his senior season, Turner had (10.0) sacks and (14.5) tackles for loss. At the NFL Combine, Turner put on an impressive outing. He ran an impressive 4.46 40-yard dash and had a 40.5-inch vertical jump. Additionally, he had a gigantic 83-inch wingspan that has scouts buzzing.

Chicago has the #1 and #9 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the first pick, they are going to take Caleb Williams. Depending on how the board falls, the Bears could be lucky and select Dallas Turner at #9. Bears’ head coach Matt Eberflus values the skills that Turner could bring to their defensive line. Turner’s only flaw coming out of the draft is his ability to stop the run. Other than that, he’s a homerun pick for whatever team lands him.

IMO, #Bears have to take Dallas Turner at #9. Crazy good first-step off the snap, good vision, and overall elite athletic ability. Offensive nightmare as he can get in the backfield or drop backs Him + Sweat would be 😳 pic.twitter.com/vdbuc0EMxE — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@OfficialJAYCHI) March 21, 2024



While the Bears have real interest in Turner, he could be taken one pick before Chicago. The Falcons have the 8th pick in the draft and are scheduled for a pre-draft visit with Turner. Atlanta might be able to steal Turner from the Bears at #8 and land themselves a star pass-rusher. Some thought they would address QB at pick #8. That was until the team signed Kirk Cousins. With a loaded offense, the Falcons are a team that needs to continue investing in their defense. Drafting Dallas Turner would be the perfect start.