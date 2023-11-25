Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has wished his followers a happy weekend after scoring two excellent goals in Al-Nassr’s 3-0 win over Al-Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped A Masterclass Against Al-Akhdoud

One of the best players in the history of soccer, Ronaldo was at his sensational best as Al-Nassr squared off against Al-Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday night (November 24). The 38-year-old, who has valiantly led his side this season, scored two late goals to take the Saudi Pro League aspirants to a straightforward victory. The win propelled Al-Nassr to second place in the Saudi league standings, with them now sitting a point behind leaders Al-Hilal, although after playing one more game.

The No. 7 scored his first and Al-Nassr’s second goal in the 77th minute. Under pressure from two defenders on the right side of the box, Ronaldo engineered a bit of space and had a go at goal from a tight angle. Hit with a lot of pace, the ball zipped past Al-Akhdoud goalkeeper Paulo Vitor and rippled the back of the netting.

Ronaldo’s second, which came only three minutes later, was one for the highlights reel. Vitor came charging out of his area to take the ball off Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem, who was clean through on goal. The Brazilian goalkeeper dispossessed the Saudi Arabian, but the loose ball fell to Ronaldo, who went for the spectacular with a 40-yard chip. His lob attained a long hang-time before creeping under the crossbar and past the goal line.

Watch the outstanding goal below:

What a ridiculous goal from @Cristiano… How far out is he? 🤯#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/AdA2zTNgkw — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) November 24, 2023

Ronaldo Reacts On Social Media After Starring For Al-Nassr

After producing another jaw-dropping performance for his club, Ronaldo took to X (formerly Twitter) to greet his fans. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner appeared to be in a great mood as he wished everyone a happy weekend.

Posting four pictures from the win against Al-Akhdoud, Ronaldo wrote:

“Happy weekend everyone! 😀💙💛”

Ronaldo has now scored 18 goals in as many matches for Al-Nassr in the 2023-24 season. He has also claimed nine assists along the way. The former Real Madrid superstar has 61 goal involvements for club and country in 2023, making him the most in-form forward in the world.