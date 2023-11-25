Soccer

“Happy weekend everyone!” – Cristiano Ronaldo In Jubilant Mood After Scoring 40-Yard Stunner In Al-Nassr Win

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo Chip
Cristiano Ronaldo Chip

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has wished his followers a happy weekend after scoring two excellent goals in Al-Nassr’s 3-0 win over Al-Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped A Masterclass Against Al-Akhdoud

One of the best players in the history of soccer, Ronaldo was at his sensational best as Al-Nassr squared off against Al-Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday night (November 24). The 38-year-old, who has valiantly led his side this season, scored two late goals to take the Saudi Pro League aspirants to a straightforward victory. The win propelled Al-Nassr to second place in the Saudi league standings, with them now sitting a point behind leaders Al-Hilal, although after playing one more game.

The No. 7 scored his first and Al-Nassr’s second goal in the 77th minute. Under pressure from two defenders on the right side of the box, Ronaldo engineered a bit of space and had a go at goal from a tight angle. Hit with a lot of pace, the ball zipped past Al-Akhdoud goalkeeper Paulo Vitor and rippled the back of the netting.

Ronaldo’s second, which came only three minutes later, was one for the highlights reel. Vitor came charging out of his area to take the ball off Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem, who was clean through on goal. The Brazilian goalkeeper dispossessed the Saudi Arabian, but the loose ball fell to Ronaldo, who went for the spectacular with a 40-yard chip. His lob attained a long hang-time before creeping under the crossbar and past the goal line.

Watch the outstanding goal below:

Ronaldo Reacts On Social Media After Starring For Al-Nassr

After producing another jaw-dropping performance for his club, Ronaldo took to X (formerly Twitter) to greet his fans. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner appeared to be in a great mood as he wished everyone a happy weekend.

Posting four pictures from the win against Al-Akhdoud, Ronaldo wrote:

Happy weekend everyone! 😀💙💛”

Ronaldo has now scored 18 goals in as many matches for Al-Nassr in the 2023-24 season. He has also claimed nine assists along the way. The former Real Madrid superstar has 61 goal involvements for club and country in 2023, making him the most in-form forward in the world.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo Chip
Soccer

LATEST “Happy weekend everyone!” – Cristiano Ronaldo In Jubilant Mood After Scoring 40-Yard Stunner In Al-Nassr Win

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  49min
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Is The 10th Highest Spending Manager Of All Time
Soccer
“It will be super tough” – Jurgen Klopp Reveals How His Liverpool Intend To Beat Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said his side will look to take the fight to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League clash. The German tactician admitted it…

Liverpool And Manchester City Stars Salah And Haaland
Soccer
Manchester City vs Liverpool: A Look At Their Highest-Paid Stars Who Are Expected To Play On Premier League Matchday 13
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Manchester City will welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Matchday 13 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. The game, which will kick off at 12.30 PM local time and…

Everton vs Manchester United
Soccer
Everton vs Manchester United: Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h
Arsenal Have Gone 7 Premier League Games Unbeaten
Soccer
Mikel Arteta Confirms Out-Of-Favor Arsenal Star Will Play In Premier League Clash With Brentford
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  19h
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives His Opinion On Blaugrana’s Links With West Ham United Midfielder
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20h
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
“They have mostly been awful” – Chris Sutton Makes Bold Prediction For Everton Vs Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Arrow to top