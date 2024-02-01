Soccer

Al-Nassr Vs. Inter Miami: Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action, Recent Form & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Inter Miami
Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Inter Miami

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will take on Al-Nassr in their second and final game of the 2024 Riyadh Seasons Cup on Thursday night (February 1). Continue reading to know all about the mouth-watering pre-season fixture.

Al-Nassr Vs. Inter Miami: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Face Lionel Messi On Wednesday?

The match between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami was originally meant to bring the two biggest soccer players of the century, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, back together for possibly one last time. While Inter Miami ace Messi is raring to go, his arch-rival Ronaldo will not be fit enough to feature at the Kingdom Arena clash. Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro confirmed the Portuguese’s absence in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday (January 31), saying:

We will not see [Messi vs Ronaldo], Ronaldo is in the final part of his recovery to join the group. We hope that in the next few days, he can start working with the team. He will be absent from the game.

Where To Watch Al-Nassr Vs. Inter Miami In The US

The match between Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami will kick off at 6 PM GMT / 7 PM CET / 1 PM ET on Thursday at the Kingdom Arena. No TV channel will carry the game in the United States and Canada. However, MLS Season Pass subscribers on Apple TV+ can stream the game live. Fans outside of the US and Canada can catch the pre-season friendly on DAZN.

Al-Nassr Vs. Inter Miami: Recent Form

Saudi giants Al-Nassr have been in fine form this season. Out of their 19 matches in the Saudi top flight, they have won 15, drawn one, and lost three. With 46 points on the board, they are sitting in second place in the Saudi league rankings — seven points behind title frontrunners Al-Hilal. Castro’s side are coming into the game on the back for four consecutive wins in the Saudi Pro League. They secured a 4-1 win in their last outing against Al-Taawoun.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are still searching for their pre-season win after playing three friendlies this year. They began with a goalless draw with El Salvador, then lost 1-0 to FC Dallas, and finally fell to a 4-3 defeat to Al-Hilal in the 2024 Riyadh Seasons Cup on Monday (January 29). Skipper Messi scored his first pre-season goal — a penalty — in the Herons’ last outing.

Al-Nassr Vs. Inter Miami: Prediction

Even without their talisman Ronaldo, Al-Nassr will not be an easy opponent for Inter Miami. The Saudi outfit are quick on the break, know how to defend deep, and have a few matchwinners at their disposal. However, despite the Saudis’ undeniable qualities, we believe Vice City will pull one over Sadio Mane’s team on Thursday.

Miami are a team on the up and stopping the ex-Barcelona quartet of Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba will take some doing. We are backing Tata Martino’s side to secure a 2-1 win over Al-Nassr in the 2024 Riyadh Seasons Cup.

