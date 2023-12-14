Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Saudi Pro League Struggling To Attract Fans To Multi-Million Dollar Stadiums

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Al Nassr Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Ambassador Of The Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Ambassador Of The Saudi Pro League

In January, Al-Nassr shook the world by signing Real Madrid, Portugal, and Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo. Since the 38-year-old’s switch to Saudi Arabia, many top European players have moved to the desert, including Karim Benzema, Neymar, N’Golo Kante, and Riyad Mahrez. Interestingly, most of these top European talents have gone to the four PIF-backed clubs: Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli, meaning clubs that do not belong to the highest echelon of Saudi soccer have not benefitted from the supposed revolution the league’s been undergoing.

Over 40 Saudi Pro League Matches Have Had Fewer Than 1000 People In The Stands

The attendance of matches not featuring the aforementioned clubs has been alarmingly low in the 2023-24 season. According to the data from SportBible, the Saudi Pro League game between Al Wehda and Al Okhdood on December 9 saw an attendance of just 575 people. The game was held at the £450 million ($567.85 million) King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 62,000 people. Furthermore, over 40 Saudi Pro League matches have had less than 1000 people this season, with some games drawing even fewer than 200.

In contrast, a record 1842 people attended Chasetown’s 3-2 win over Witton Albion in the Northern Premier League Division One West, which is the eighth tier of English soccer, on December 2. Likewise, many matches in the seventh division of English soccer pulled over 1000 fans last weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo Believes Saudi Pro League Will Continue To Get Better

Al-Nassr superstar and the league’s ambassador, Ronaldo, however, is seemingly unaffected by the numbers. The Portuguese superstar believes the league is growing and will only get better in the coming years. In an interview, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said:

We are much better and the Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better. Step-by-step I think this league will be among the top five leagues in the world but they need time, players and infrastructure.

But I believe that this country have amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great in my opinion.

Saudi Pro League could add a few more top players to their ranks next summer, including Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah. As per reports, Al-Ittihad are eager to bring the Egyptian to Saudi and could table a world record bid to make it happen.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Al Nassr Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Ambassador Of The Saudi Pro League
Soccer

LATEST Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Saudi Pro League Struggling To Attract Fans To Multi-Million Dollar Stadiums

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 14 2023
UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Top 5 Performers From Matchday 6
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 14 2023

The group stage of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season finished with a host of fascinating results on Matchday 6. Manchester United crashed out of Europe after finishing rock bottom…

Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Barcelona Slip In Belgium, Hand Royal Antwerp Their First Points In The Competition
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 14 2023

Spanish powerhouse Barcelona traveled to the Bosuilstadion for their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash with Royal Antwerp on Wednesday night (December 13). On paper, it looked like a…

Barcelona Legend Lionel Messi Took 61 Games To Reach 40 Champions League Goals
Soccer
“I told her not to touch it” – Former La Liga Star Discloses His Lionel Messi Obsession By Sharing Fascinating Shirt-Swap Story
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 13 2023
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Lose Out On Millions Of Dollars Following Champions League Group Stage Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 13 2023
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims The Blues Are One Of The 10 Teams Chasing 18-Year-Old Winger
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 13 2023
Manchester United Icon Paul Scholes
Soccer
“A Couple Of Big Mistakes” – Paul Scholes Claims Manchester United Made A Blunder By Not Signing Two Top Players In The Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 13 2023
Arrow to top