Lille manager Paulo Fonseca has criticized countryman Cristiano Ronaldo for calling the Saudi Pro League better than France’s Ligue 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo Raised Eyebrows With Saudi Pro League-Ligue 1 Comparison

During Dubai’s Globe Soccer Awards last Friday (January 19), five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo claimed Saudi Pro League had already surpassed Ligue 1 in terms of competitiveness. Expressing his happiness at Al-Nassr, the 38-year-old claimed the Saudi top flight was growing with each passing day and backed it to eventually become one of the top three soccer leagues in the world.

The Portugal icon said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“The Saudi league is not worse than Ligue 1. The Saudi Pro League is more competitive than Ligue 1, I can say that after one year spent there. We are better than the French league already now.

“I feel so happy at Al Nassr, it’s a great move. Saudi is in a process, it will take long… but step by step they will go to the top level. I think the Saudi Pro League will be among top three leagues in the world. People in Saudi will be proud.”

Fonseca Does Not Think Ronaldo’s Comments Deserve A Retort

Ronaldo’s explosive comments have caused quite a stir in Europe, with former France international Laure Boulleau accusing him of taking a thinly veiled dig at arch-rival Lionel Messi, who spent two years at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Former Porto and Roma boss Fonseca has also implied an ulterior motive in Ronaldo’s comments.

When asked to address the former Real Madrid superstar’s controversial comments, Fonseca bluntly said (via GOAL):

“I don’t think it’s good what he said. I don’t want to make a comparison. If he feels happy in Saudi Arabia, I’m happy for him. There are things that don’t deserve to be answered. I’m wasting my time answering them. These statements are part of it. I think intelligent people will understand why he made this statement.”

Ronaldo also questioned the credibility of The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award, which Messi won on January 16. The ex-Manchester United star claimed the award was not stat-driven, hinting that it should have gone to Manchester City goalmachine Erling Haaland instead.