Soccer

“I’m wasting my time answering them” – Lille Boss Paulo Fonseca Says Cristiano Ronaldo Was Not Right To Put Down Ligue 1 In Latest Interview

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Al Nassr Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Ambassador Of The Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Ambassador Of The Saudi Pro League

Lille manager Paulo Fonseca has criticized countryman Cristiano Ronaldo for calling the Saudi Pro League better than France’s Ligue 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo Raised Eyebrows With Saudi Pro League-Ligue 1 Comparison

During Dubai’s Globe Soccer Awards last Friday (January 19), five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo claimed Saudi Pro League had already surpassed Ligue 1 in terms of competitiveness. Expressing his happiness at Al-Nassr, the 38-year-old claimed the Saudi top flight was growing with each passing day and backed it to eventually become one of the top three soccer leagues in the world.

The Portugal icon said (via Fabrizio Romano):

The Saudi league is not worse than Ligue 1. The Saudi Pro League is more competitive than Ligue 1, I can say that after one year spent there. We are better than the French league already now.

I feel so happy at Al Nassr, it’s a great move. Saudi is in a process, it will take long… but step by step they will go to the top level. I think the Saudi Pro League will be among top three leagues in the world. People in Saudi will be proud.

Fonseca Does Not Think Ronaldo’s Comments Deserve A Retort

Ronaldo’s explosive comments have caused quite a stir in Europe, with former France international Laure Boulleau accusing him of taking a thinly veiled dig at arch-rival Lionel Messi, who spent two years at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Former Porto and Roma boss Fonseca has also implied an ulterior motive in Ronaldo’s comments.

When asked to address the former Real Madrid superstar’s controversial comments, Fonseca bluntly said (via GOAL):

I don’t think it’s good what he said. I don’t want to make a comparison. If he feels happy in Saudi Arabia, I’m happy for him. There are things that don’t deserve to be answered. I’m wasting my time answering them. These statements are part of it. I think intelligent people will understand why he made this statement.”

Ronaldo also questioned the credibility of The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award, which Messi won on January 16. The ex-Manchester United star claimed the award was not stat-driven, hinting that it should have gone to Manchester City goalmachine Erling Haaland instead.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Al Nassr Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Ambassador Of The Saudi Pro League
Soccer

LATEST “I’m wasting my time answering them” – Lille Boss Paulo Fonseca Says Cristiano Ronaldo Was Not Right To Put Down Ligue 1 In Latest Interview

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 26 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Rumor: Christian Falk Claims Champions League-Winning Manager Could Replace Erik Ten Hag If Situation Does Not Improve At Old Trafford
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 26 2024

Renowned journalist Christian Falk has said Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel could replace Erik ten Hag at the helm if the situation does not improve at Manchester United. Erik Ten…

Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Rumor: Saudi Giants Al-Hilal Eager To Sign Chelsea Star Next Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 26 2024

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan at AS Roma, could reportedly join Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al-Hilal next summer. Lukaku Nearing Chelsea Exit, Al-Hilal Prepared To…

Victor Osimhen Has Been Linked With Arsenal, Manchester United, And Chelsea
Soccer
“You want to go somewhere where you think you’re going to win things” – Gary Lineker Helps Victor Osimhen Pick His Next Club Amid Arsenal, Chelsea & Manchester United Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 26 2024
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Might Want To Sign Manchester United Star
Soccer
“I don’t know if this is going to happen” – Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts Bluntly To Manchester United’s Omar Berrada Coup
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 26 2024
Real Madrid Stars Rodrygo And Vinicius Jr
Soccer
5 Most Expensive U19 Signings In History: Real Madrid Superstars Rodrygo & Vinicius Jr. Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 26 2024
Antony Is One Of Manchester United's Most Expensive Signings
Soccer
“Antony is focused” – Agent Discusses Brazilian’s Manchester United Future Amid Saudi Arabia Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 25 2024
Arrow to top