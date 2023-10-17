Soccer

5 Most Clinical Players In The Premier League This Season: Erling Haaland Claims 4th Spot

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester City's Erling Haaland Is One Of The Most Clinical Players In England

There are primarily two approaches to goalscoring. In the first, the striker looks to bombard the opposition goalkeeper with as many shots as possible, hoping to see a few of those squeeze in. In the other approach, they shoot only when there is a clear-cut goalscoring opportunity, not risking giving possession away to the opposition.

We have already taken a look at strikers who have had the most shots on target this season, the ranking in which Erling Haaland came out on top. Below, we will take a look at how he fares when it comes to being clinical in front of goal.

Now, without further ado, let’s check out the five most clinical players in the Premier League this season:

Special note: Only players who have scored five or more goals have been considered.

#5 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) – 21.7%

Jarrod Bowen Is One Of The Most Clinical Players In The Premier League
Jarrod Bowen Has Scored 5 Premier League Goals This Season

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has been in red-hot form in the Premier League this season, emerging as one of the most clinical strikers in the English top flight. Bowen has lodged 23 shots this season, with 11 of them landing on target and five hitting the back of the net. Bowen also has an assist to his name.

The 26-year-old is yet to score with his right foot, with three of his five goals coming off his left and the remaining two from his head.

#4 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 25%

Erling Haaland Is One Of The Most Clinical Players In The Premier League
Erling Haaland Has Scored 8 Premier League Goals This Season

Manchester City ace Erling Haaland has claimed the fourth spot on the rankings, having found the back of the net from 25% of his total shots. The Norwegian, who won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, has scored a league-high eight goals from 32 shots (18 on target) this term.

Haaland has put away six (including a penalty) of his eight goals with his left boot. The remaining couple have demonstrated his astonishing heading ability.

#3 Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) – 26.1%

Heung-Min Son Is One Of The Most Clinical Players In The Premier League
Heung-min Son Has Scored 6 Premier League Goals This Season

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Heung-min Son has not let Harry Kane’s departure affect his Premier League form, with him continuing to rack up goals. The South Korean attacker has scored six times from 23 shots (11 shots on target) in eight Premier League matches, achieving a conversion rate of 26.1 %.

Son’s predominant right boot has shone through this season, with four of his six goals coming from his preferred foot. The other two have come from his left.

#2 Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) – 33.3%

Alexander Isak Is One Of The Most Clinical Strikers In The Premier League
Alexander Isak Is One Of The Best Strikers In The Premier League

Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak has been in impressive form in the Premier League this season, scoring six times in seven appearances. More impressively, he has been very clinical in front of goal, achieving a conversion rate of 33.3%. Isak has attempted 18 shots this season, with 11 of them landing on target and six ending up on the back of the net.

Isak has leaned heavily on his right foot to find the netting, dispatching six of his goals, including a penalty, with it. He has only scored once using his left foot so far.

#1 Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – 41.7% 

Hwang Hee chan Has The Highest Conversion Rate In The Premier League
Hwang Hee-chan Has Scored 5 Premier League Goals So Far

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan sits at the top of the rankings, having found the back of the net from 41.7% of his shots so far.

Hee-chan has thus far played eight Premier League matches this season, scoring five times. It took him just 12 shots to reach that tally. Breaking down his strikes, two of his strikes have come from his right foot, two have been headers, and the remaining goal has come off his left boot.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
