Ending weeks of speculation, Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami have confirmed they will indeed take on Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in 2024, allowing fans to witness the epic clash between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter Miami To Embark On Their First-Ever International Tour In January

After a successful 2023 season, which saw them win the Leagues Cup for the first time, Messi’s Inter Miami are preparing to take the next step in 2024 and qualify for the MLS Cup play-offs. To start the 2024 season on a high note and eventually secure a playoff berth, Inter Miami have decided to take part in their first-ever international pre-season tour.

As part of the pre-season tour, they will travel to Saudi Arabia to take on Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup. In a round-robin format, Inter Miami will first take on Al-Hilal on January 29 before playing Al-Nassr on February 1. Both games will kick off at 1 PM ET.

Confirming their schedule for January, Inter Miami wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Adding a stop to our Preseason International Tour📍🌏

“We will play two matches in Saudi Arabia in the Riyadh Season Cup as part of our first-ever international tour! In a round-robin tournament format, we will take on Saudi powerhouses Al-Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC on Monday, Jan. 29 at 1PM ET and Thursday, Feb. 1 at 1 PM ET.”

Al-Hilal are the most decorated team in Saudi Arabia, but all eyes will be on the Al-Nassr-Inter Miami clash, courtesy of their marquee stars Ronaldo and Messi.

What Happened The Last Time Lionel Messi Met Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have 1600+ goals, 13 Ballon d’Or Awards, nine Champions League trophies, and 19 league titles between them, are still going strong on the wrong side of 30, leading their respective teams by example.

In his debut season at Inter Miami, Messi played 14 matches in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing five assists. Ronaldo, meanwhile, have been in blistering form for Al-Nassr in 2023-24, scoring 20 times and providing 10 assists in 22 games across competitions.

Over the years, Messi and Ronaldo have crossed paths 36 times. The Argentine has won 16, the Portuguese 11, while the rest have ended all square. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 22 goals while the 2016 European Champion has netted 21 times.

In their last meeting — a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Riyadh All-Star XI in January 2023 — Messi added another under his belt. The then-PSG man scored in the third minute while Ronaldo bagged a brace (34′, 45+6′) in PSG’s 5-4 victory over the best of Riyadh.

It will be interesting to see which man comes out on top in their upcoming meeting on February 1.