Soccer

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami To Take On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr In Saudi Arabia Next Year

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi

Ending weeks of speculation, Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami have confirmed they will indeed take on Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in 2024, allowing fans to witness the epic clash between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter Miami To Embark On Their First-Ever International Tour In January

After a successful 2023 season, which saw them win the Leagues Cup for the first time, Messi’s Inter Miami are preparing to take the next step in 2024 and qualify for the MLS Cup play-offs. To start the 2024 season on a high note and eventually secure a playoff berth, Inter Miami have decided to take part in their first-ever international pre-season tour.

As part of the pre-season tour, they will travel to Saudi Arabia to take on Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup. In a round-robin format, Inter Miami will first take on Al-Hilal on January 29 before playing Al-Nassr on February 1. Both games will kick off at 1 PM ET.

Confirming their schedule for January, Inter Miami wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Adding a stop to our Preseason International Tour📍🌏

We will play two matches in Saudi Arabia in the Riyadh Season Cup as part of our first-ever international tour! In a round-robin tournament format, we will take on Saudi powerhouses Al-Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC on Monday, Jan. 29 at 1PM ET and Thursday, Feb. 1 at 1 PM ET.”

Al-Hilal are the most decorated team in Saudi Arabia, but all eyes will be on the Al-Nassr-Inter Miami clash, courtesy of their marquee stars Ronaldo and Messi.

What Happened The Last Time Lionel Messi Met Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have 1600+ goals, 13 Ballon d’Or Awards, nine Champions League trophies, and 19 league titles between them, are still going strong on the wrong side of 30, leading their respective teams by example.

In his debut season at Inter Miami, Messi played 14 matches in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing five assists. Ronaldo, meanwhile, have been in blistering form for Al-Nassr in 2023-24, scoring 20 times and providing 10 assists in 22 games across competitions.

Over the years, Messi and Ronaldo have crossed paths 36 times. The Argentine has won 16, the Portuguese 11, while the rest have ended all square. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 22 goals while the 2016 European Champion has netted 21 times.

In their last meeting — a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Riyadh All-Star XI in January 2023 — Messi added another under his belt. The then-PSG man scored in the third minute while Ronaldo bagged a brace (34′, 45+6′) in PSG’s 5-4 victory over the best of Riyadh.

It will be interesting to see which man comes out on top in their upcoming meeting on February 1.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi
Soccer

LATEST Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami To Take On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr In Saudi Arabia Next Year

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 12 2023
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Blues Have No Plans To Keep 30-Year-Old Despite His Fine Form This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 12 2023

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea have no plans to keep Romelu Lukaku, despite his encouraging performances for AS Roma in the 2023-24 season. Lukaku’s Transfer Has Been…

Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand
Soccer
“Why are you going United?” – Rio Ferdinand Advises Barcelona Star Not To Risk His Career By Signing For Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 12 2023

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo to snub United, saying a move to Old Trafford could be a blunder for his career. Manchester United Linked…

Manchester United And Bayern Munich Logo
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Manchester United Vs. Bayern Munich – Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 12 2023
UEFA Champions League Trophy On Display
Soccer
5 Teams That Have Conceded The Most Goals In The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 12 2023
punched ref
Soccer
WATCH: Referee Punched in Turkish Soccer League by Ankaragucu Club President, Mass Brawl Ensues
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 12 2023
Marcus Thuram Snubbed PSG For Inter Milan
Soccer
“He knows very well why I didn’t come to Paris” – Marcus Thuram Tells Kylian Mbappe Why He Chose Inter Milan Over PSG In The Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 11 2023
Arrow to top