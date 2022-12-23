College Football

5-Star Safety Peyton Bowen Flips AGAIN, This Time to Oklahoma Just Days After Flipping to Oregon from Notre Dame

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
peyton bowen
peyton bowen
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Changing one’s mind is a student’s prerogative, and Peyton Bowen knows so more than most. The five-star defensive back flipped from Notre Dame to Oregon on National Signing Day, and is now flipping again. This time, Bowen has said he is signing for Oklahoma. College football has had a wild last couple of days with commitments, decommitments, and transfers happening at a rapid pace. This is just the latest drama in one of the craziest recruiting seasons of all time.

South Bend to Oregon to Norman

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning must have been overjoyed on Wednesday when he managed to flip five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame. On Thursday afternoon, that smile would have been wiped off his chops when Bowen decided to flip again, this time to Oklahoma under defensive mastermind Brent Venables.

“Soon after choosing Oregon yesterday morning, I came to the realization that the decision was not the best path for me,” Bowen said via a Twitter statement.

“I immediately started to reconsider my future. I want to thank Coach Freeman, Coach Golden, and Coach Powledge. For most of this year I had truly envisioned my future at Notre Dame. That being said, after deciding to reconsider my final destination I came to realize my heart was somewhere else. That leads me to Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma has always felt like home to me. Reflecting, it seems as if I was always looking for a reason to branch out and break away from home. But my relationships with Coach Variables, Coach Bates, Coach Valai, Coach Hall and Coach Chavis, along with my ties to friends and family locally ultimately led me back to where I belonged.”

Bowen also took some time to apologize to the fan bases of both Notre Dame and Oregon.

“Oregon and Notre Dame faithful, I am sorry for how I handled this process,” Bowen said. “Changing my decision on signing day, the hat pump fake, all of it could have been handled better. I can’t change what I did but this experience is something I will learn from.”

Whether he learns from it or not, he will now be doing so at Norman.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
dabo
College Football

BREAKING Clemson HC Dabo Swinney: “We Built This Program on God’s Name, Image & Likeness”

Author image David Evans  •  22h
travis hunter 2
College Football
Former Number One Recruit Travis Hunter Follows Deion Sanders from JSU to Colorado
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 22 2022

When Travis Hunter hit the NCAA transfer portal a few days ago, some believed he could be heading to Georgia or Florida State. However, Hunter had other ideas and followed…

dan lanning
College Football
Oregon Signs Five-Star Recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, and Flips Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame and QB Austin Novosad From Baylor
Author image David Evans  •  30min

It has been an excellent start to National Signing Day for Oregon. Head coach Dan Lanning will be delighted to have secured the signatures of five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei,…

rowdy beers dude person
College Football
Dude Person and Rowdy Beers Lead Funny College Football Player Names for Class of 2023 Recruits
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 21 2022
tommy brockermeyer 2
College Football
TCU Lands Former Alabama Five-Star Recruit Tommy Brockermeyer from Transfer Portal
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 20 2022
dante moore 2
College Football
ESPN’s Third Ranked High School Recruit QB Dante Moore Flips from Oregon to UCLA
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 20 2022
frank gore jr
College Football
Southern Miss RB Frank Gore Jr. Breaks Bowl Game Rushing Record in LendingTree Bowl
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 20 2022
Arrow to top