As always, the two-month-long summer transfer window between July and September was a rollercoaster ride for European clubs and their fans. Not only did the teams have to vie with one another to get the players they shortlisted, but they also had to overcome interference from deep-pocketed Saudi Pro League clubs.

All things considered, it was a tricky summer transfer window for European clubs, with only a handful managing to do sensible business, to strike the balance between arrivals and departures. Today, we will take a look at the top five teams that made smart decisions in the 2023-24 summer transfer window and have kicked off the campaign in an encouraging fashion. Now, without further ado, here are the five clubs that fared superbly in the summer transfer window:

#5 Manchester City

Last season’s Treble winners Manchester City hardly needed to add to their ranks this summer. But the perfectionists refused to be content and added some fine players to their roster. While Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, and Joao Cancelo (loan) have departed, they are unlikely to be missed much, courtesy of the club’s latest additions.

Pep Guardiola’s side have signed one of the best defenders in the world this summer, bringing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for a reported $97.12 million fee. They have also signed pacey winger Jeremy Doku ($71 million), and talented midfielders Mateo Kovacic ($31.24 million) and Matheus Nunes ($66.57 million). Granted all the new signings manage to find their footing, City should fancy themselves defending their European crown this season.

#4 Arsenal

Arsenal came agonizingly close to winning the Premier League title in the 2022-23 season, and they did so without a deep squad. During the 2023-24 summer transfer window, the Gunners bolstered their defense, midfield, and goalkeeping positions by adding some talented personnel. They started off by signing long-time target Declan Rice for a club-record $125.19 million fee from West Ham United. The defensive midfielder has been one of their most impressive performers this season, pitching in with a goal in four Premier League appearances.

Arsenal also signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax for a $42.95 million fee. He has unfortunately torn his ACL. But should prove to be a valuable asset after he recovers. Attacker Kai Havertz ($80.52 million) and goalkeeper David Raya (loan) have also joined. The former Chelsea man is yet to do anything of note while Raya is awaiting his Arsenal debut.

#3 Bayern Munich

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are eager to win the UEFA Champions League this season and have shopped for the occasion. After multiple rounds of negotiations, they secured the signing of England marksman Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, paying Spurs $107.36 million for their talisman. They also brought in Min-Jae Kim from Napoli, signing him for a handsome $53.68 million.

Experienced Bundesliga veterans Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro joined Bayern’s ranks as free agents, further bolstering their squad. The Bavarians have also brought in Daniel Peretz to cover for Manuel Neuer. Coming to departures, Munich amassed a whopping $186.01 million from player sales, offloading the likes of Lucas Hernandez, Ryan Gravenberch, Benjamin Pavard, and Sadio Mane, amongst others.

#2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid lost their talisman Karim Benzema as soon as the summer transfer window opened but their response was nothing short of extraordinary. They announced Jude Bellingham as their first signing of the summer on July 1, and the Englishman has simply been a godsend for them. A central midfielder by trait, the $110.90 million man has been unplayable as an attacking midfielder, pitching in with five goals and an assist in four matches.

Los Blancos did not stop with Bellingham, of course. They brought in attacking midfielder Arda Guler ($21.47 million) and left-back Fran Garcia ($5.37 million) before signing striker Joselu and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Espanyol and Chelsea, respectively.

#1 Barcelona

Despite being in a tricky economic situation, Barcelona did excellent business during the 2023-24 summer transfer window. They just spent $3.65 million on new players over the course of the transfer window, signing defensive midfielder Oriol Romeu from Girona. The rest have joined the club either for free or on loan.

Their biggest signing of the summer was 2022-23 Treble winner Ilkay Gundogan, who joined them as a free agent after running down his contract at Manchester City. Similarly, center-back Inigo Martinez also joined their ranks for free following his stint with Athletic Club. Furthermore, they signed Portuguese pair Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo on loan from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.

Coming to departures, they offloaded Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Franck Kessie, Abde Ezzalzouli, Trincao, and Nico Gonzales, earning $113.16 million from their sale.