Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Saudi Interest In Madrid’s First-Choice Defender

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has shot down David Alaba exit rumors, claiming neither the player nor Real Madrid will entertain offers from Saudi Arabian clubs.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, an unnamed Saudi Arabian club had reportedly expressed their desire to sign the Real Madrid center-back. Later, a few other sources corroborated the claims, revealing that Al-Ittihad were the ones interested in the Austrian defender.

Romano shoots down Saudi rumors

As per reports, the Saudi champions were initially prepared to shell out €40 million ($42.99 million) to compel Los Blancos to sell, while a €25 million ($26.87 million) per season deal was on the table for Alaba.

A recent report from Fichajes, however, has quoted a higher transfer fee, claiming that the Saudi club are prepared to test Madrid’s resolve by tabling a €65 million ($69.85 million) offer for the former Bayern Munich man. A sizable €50 million ($53.73 million) would be paid upfront while the rest would be in add-ons.

Transfer guru Romano, however, does not find any substance in these reports, as Madrid and Alaba are in a perfect marriage. Taking to social networking platform X, Romano wrote:

Told rumors about David Alaba and Saudi’s Al Ittihad are 100% wide of mark. No chance for Alaba to leave Real Madrid or for Real Madrid to let David leave, not even for crazy bid.

Alaba loves Real Madrid, loves the city and the club. No chance to leave at all.

Alaba is one of Real Madrid’s most important players

Since signing him from Bayern Munich ahead of the 2021-22 season, Real Madrid have regularly depended on Alaba for his perseverance, quality, and leadership. He is one of the most versatile players around, capable of playing both as a fullback and a center-back. Alaba also has a cool head, meaning he rarely commits errors that hurt his team. And finally, his adventurous playing style is perfect for Los Merengues, who have always admired attack-minded defenders.

To top it off, Alaba is set to play an invaluable role at the heart of Real Madrid’s defense this season, as he would have to help them deal with the absence of Eder Militao (ACL). Given how much responsibility he has on his shoulders and the model sportsperson he is, it is highly unlikely that he will leave Madrid this summer.

Alaba, whose contract expires in June 2026, has played 89 matches for the club across competitions, scoring five times and claiming eight assists.

Sushan Chakraborty

Sushan Chakraborty
