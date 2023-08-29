England skipper Harry Kane has revealed that compatriot David Beckham’s switch from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2003 inspired him to join Bayern Munich over the summer.

Putting an end to a summer-long pursuit, Kane joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for a club-record $107.91 million fee from Tottenham Hotspur. Finalizing the transfer, he practically let go of the opportunity to become the leading scorer in Premier League history, finishing 47 goals behind Alan Shearer (260 goals).

The Spurs legend, however, is not mulling over the missed Premier League record. He, instead, hopes to inspire younger English strikers to leave the comfort of their motherland and experience a different culture.

Speaking to German outlet BILD, he explained how Beckham’s switch to Spain influenced his decision to move to Germany. The 30-year-old said:

“Maybe my journey here can be an inspiration for the younger [English] players to do the same and take that step.

“I remember David Beckham making the move from Manchester United to Real Madrid. I was a kid and I was like, ‘Wow, what an amazing experience.’ Maybe I took Beckham as an example.”

Kane continued:

“I always wanted to see a different league, a different atmosphere. So far everything is going very well: on and off the pitch. I admired Robert Lewandowski when he was a young player, he took a fantastic path and set incredible records.

“I want to reach his level, and maybe even better.”

Kane has gotten off to an excellent start in Munich

Despite never leaving England prior to his move to Bayern, Kane has not had any trouble adjusting to new surroundings in Germany. He has combined effortlessly with his new teammates, showed impressive leadership traits, created chances, and scored goals.

The club’s record signing has featured in two Bundesliga matches so far for the Bavarians, netting thrice and claiming an assist. His goals have helped Bayern pick up consecutive victories in the German top-flight. He will need to score 39 more goals in 32 games to surpass Lewandowski’s record tally of 41 goals (29 games) in a single Bundesliga season.