On September 1, the summer transfer window slammed shut for all major European soccer leagues, meaning clubs belonging to the said divisions cannot add any new players to their roster. English Premier League sides were the highest spenders of the summer. According to BBC, they splurged a whopping $2.97 billion over the course of the summer. In the second place, we have France’s Ligue 1, which spent just over $970 million on new signings.

Plenty of top-tier footballers have moved camps over the summer, and today, we will take a quick look at the 10 players who cost the most money. Now, without further ado, let’s check out the 10 most expensive transfers of the 2023-24 summer transfer window:

#10 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) – $75.57 million

Liverpool signed Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a $75.57 million fee on July 2. An attacking midfielder by nature, Szoboszlai is also capable of performing admirably as a central midfielder.

The 22-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Reds, which runs until June 2025. He has thus far started all four of Liverpool’s Premier League games, with him scoring his first goal in Sunday’s (September 3) 3-0 victory over Aston Villa.

#9 Kai Havertz (Arsenal) – $80.97 million

Last season, Arsenal almost went all the way in the Premier League with their relatively thin squad. This time, they are leaving no stone unturned to give themselves a real shot at Premier League glory. Kai Havertz’s $80.97 million switch from Chelsea was a clear declaration of intent from Arsenal. By signing the versatile forward, the North Londoners have given themselves the option to experiment with their formation without compromising on quality.

Havertz, 24, has played all five of Arsenal’s matches this season but is still searching for his first goal. His contract with Mikel Arteta’s side expires on June 2028.

#8 Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United) – $80.97 million

Manchester United were lacking options up top since Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial exit in November 2022. The hole the Portuguese superstar left has finally been filled by the $80.97 million transfer of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta BC.

Hojlund, who made his Premier League debut in Sunday’s (September 3) 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, has signed a five-year deal with the 20-time English champions. It will be interesting to see whether or not he manages to give Marcus Rashford a run for his money as the season progresses.

#7 Neymar (Al-Hilal) – $97.16 million

One of the most recognizable names in the world of soccer, Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal earlier this summer, with the Parisians accepting a $97.16 million bid for the Brazilian.

The 2015 UEFA Champions League winner, however, has not yet made his debut for Al-Hilal, as he is recovering from muscular discomfort. The 31-year-old has penned a two-year deal (until June 2025) with the 18-time Saudi champions.

#6 Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) – $97.16 million

Weeks before losing Aymeric Laporte to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, Manchester City secured the signing of Josko Gvardiol from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The Croatian, who was one of the best defenders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has cost the Cityzens a $97.16 million fee this summer.

The 21-year-old center-back has signed a five-year contract with last season’s Treble winners (June 2028). He has featured in four games for City so far, across competitions, helping them keep two clean sheets.

#5 Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain) – $102.44 million

Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) signed Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt for a $102.44 million fee on Deadline Day (September 1). It is believed that the center-forward forced his way out of the German side, refusing to attend team training.

Kolo Muani, 24, has signed a five-year contract with the Parisians. The Frenchman, who scored once in two Bundesliga games prior to his switch to PSG, could make his debut for his new employers when they face Nice on September 15.

#4 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – $107.84 million

Concluding a 19-year-long association with Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich for a massive $107.84 million fee on August 12. The England skipper, who hopes to fill Robert Lewandowski’s legendary boots, has signed a four-year deal (June 2027) with the Bavarians.

The 30-year-old center-forward has hit the ground running in the Bundesliga. He has emerged as Bayern’s undisputed talisman, scoring thrice and claiming an assist in three Bundesliga games so far.

#3 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – $111.07 million

The only player on this list whose market value ($129.40 million) is actually higher than the money Real Madrid spent on him ($111.07 million), Jude Bellingham moved from Borussia Dortmund on July 1. The Englishman, who is turning out to be the best transfer of the summer, has signed a six-year contract with Los Blancos.

Bellingham, 20, has been on fire under Carlo Ancelotti this season, scoring one winning goal after another. Playing just four La Liga matches, he has bagged an impressive five goals and claimed an assist. His most recent goal, another winner, came in Madrid’s 2-1 win over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (September 2).

#2 Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – $125.09 million

Concluding summer-long speculation, Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for a $125.09 million fee on August 14. The Seagulls had initially accepted a bid from Liverpool, but the player pushed for Chelsea, as his heart was set on the Stamford Bridge outfit.

A gifted defensive midfielder, Caicedo has signed an eight-year deal (June 2031) with the Pensioners. He has played thrice for Mauricio Pochettino’s side so far, enduring two defeats.

#1 Declan Rice (Arsenal) – $125.74 million

The most expensive signing of the 2023-24 summer transfer window, Declan Rice joined Arsenal for a whopping $125.74 million from West Ham United on July 15. With the eye-popping transfer, the Englishman has become the costliest transfer in British soccer history.

Rice, who has signed a five-year contract (June 2028) with the Gunners, has featured in five games so far this season, scoring once. His only goal for his new employers came in Sunday’s (September 3) nail-biting win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.