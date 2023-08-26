The English Premier League is home to some of the best midfielders in the world, many of whom possess the heart of an attacker. They barge forward every chance they get, look to test the keeper, and tend to create goalscoring opportunities out of thin air. More often than not, these gifted players unlock matches when no one else can.

In this article, we will take a look at the top creative players in the Premier League right now. Here are the five best attack-minded midfielders in the English top-flight:

#5 Phil Foden – Manchester City

Naturally a left-winger, Manchester City ace Phil Foden also possesses the quality to thrive as an attacking midfielder. As a matter of fact, Foden has served as an attacking midfielder this season itself, putting in a sensational shift in the UEFA Super Cup win over Sevilla.

The England international has an abundance of pace, is a good distributor, and slides into little pockets of space further up the pitch. Given his skill set, there are very few defenses in the world that can keep him under wraps.

Since being promoted to the senior team in 2017, the five-time English champion has appeared in 121 Premier League games, recording 35 goals and 19 assists.

#4 James Maddison — Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder James Maddison is one of the most intelligent midfielders in the Premier League. He knows how to evade challenges, combine with teammates, and create chances without putting his team at risk.

Prior to joining Tottenham earlier this summer, Maddison spent five seasons at Leicester City. He appeared in 163 games for them in the English top flight, recording 43 goals and 32 assists. Unsurprisingly, Maddison has hit the ground running at Tottenham, pitching in with two assists in two games.

#3 Martin Odegaard — Arsenal

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard has been improving season-on-season since joining from Real Madrid, initially on loan, in January 2021. The left-footed Norwegian reads the game better than most, can pull off any pass in the book, and has a taste for the spectacular.

Odegaard has played 89 games for the Gunners in the Premier League so far, scoring 24 times and providing 13 assists. He was Arsenal’s standout performer as they mounted an unlikely Premier League challenge last season, pitching in with 15 goals and seven assists in 37 games.

#2 Bruno Fernandes — Manchester United

Former Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation for Manchester United since joining them in January 2020. The Portugal international has popped up with important goals, created chances consistently, and has never shied away from having a go, which makes him almost impossible to contain.

Since the 2019-20 season, Fernandes has featured in 126 games for the Red Devils in the Premier League, scoring 44 times and providing 33 assists. Fernandes’ best season for the Old Trafford unit came in the 2020-21 season, during which he scored 18 times and provided 12 assists in 37 Premier League games.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne — Manchester City

Arguably the best midfielder in the world right now, Kevin De Bruyne sits at the summit, and deservedly so. The Belgian possesses unmatched vision, is an impeccable passer, can create chances at will, and is a sensational finisher. In full flight, De Bruyne can dismantle any defense in the world.

The former Chelsea man has been Manchester City‘s driving force over the last eight seasons, helping them to five Premier League titles. Since joining the Cityzens in the 2015-16 seasons, De Bruyne has played 240 Premier League games, netting 64 times and claiming a club-record 102 assists.