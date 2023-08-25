Soccer

“Needs To Do Better” – Dimitar Berbatov Urges Manchester United Star To Show His Quality

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Legend Dimitar Berbatov
Manchester United Legend Dimitar Berbatov

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has asked Casemiro to pull up his socks, claiming the Brazilian has been below par this season.

Five-time UEFA Champions League winner Casemiro joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid last summer. He emerged as one of the key cogs in Erik ten Hag’s machine in the 2022-23 season, pitching in with decisive performances over the course of the campaign.

Berbatov urges Manchester United star Casemiro to regain his form

The 31-year-old has started in both of Manchester United’s Premier League games this season but failed to live up to his sky-high standards. Speaking to Betfair, Berbatov talked about Casemiro’s recent performances, asking him to get back to his best as soon as possible.

The Bulgarian legend said:

Casemiro needs to do better, based on the standards that he has shown over several years at Real Madrid and last season at United. The standards he has set for himself are really high.

In the first couple of games, Casemiro has not played at the standards that we saw of him. I’m sure that he knows it. The team are not playing as well as everybody expected them to play and if they don’t wake up, the season will be gone and it will be another wasted year.

Casemiro failed to cope with Tottenham Hotspur’s midfield in Premier League defeat

At his best, Casemiro is a force to be reckoned with. He uses his game-reading to intercept passes and inch-perfect tackling to take the ball away from crafty opponents. Neither trait was on show in United’s 2-0 defeat to Spurs last Saturday (August 19). He was easily brushed aside by James Maddison and Co. and his distribution was spotty at best.

Over the course of the game, Casemiro attempted four long balls, only one of which reached their destination. He was also dribbled past twice and lost five of nine aerial duels. He was pretty adventurous on the ball and attempted as many as five shots, but only two were on the money.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder will look to fare a lot better when he returns to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 26).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Joao Felix Is Barcelona Bound
Soccer

LATEST Barcelona Transfer News: Manager Xavi Green-Lights Joao Felix Deal

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  45min
Salah Ronaldo
Soccer
Mohamed Salah’s Al-Ittihad Deal Could Eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Contract
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

One of the best players in the world, Mohamed Salah, is on Saudi Arabia’s radar. According to reports, Al-Ittihad want to lure the Liverpool superstar away and make him the…

Liverpool vs Newcastle
Soccer
Newcastle United vs. Liverpool: Date, Time, Head-to-Head, How To Watch, & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will make the trip to St. James’ Park for their Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon. The Reds are coming into the Premier League…

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Is A Premier League Golden Boot Contender
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Only Condition That Will Facilitate Mohamed Salah’s Departure To Al-Ittihad
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Erling Haaland Is The Best Striker In The Premier League Right Now
Soccer
Ranking the 5 Best Strikers In The Premier League Right Now: Manchester City And Arsenal Stars Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 24 2023
Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
“I 100% rule out…” – Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Real Madrid Are Out Of Kylian Mbappe Race
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 24 2023
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“He misses too many chances” – Pundit Claims 24-Year-Old Striker Could Hurt Arsenal In Premier League Race
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 24 2023
Arrow to top