The English Premier League has lost a few of its prized center-forwards over the summer. The league’s second-leading scorer of all time, Harry Kane, left for Bayern Munich while Aleksandar Mitrovic and Roberto Firmino moved to Saudi Arabia, joining Al Hilal and Al Ahli, respectively. With three veterans gone, the 2023-24 Premier League campaign will look up to new names for inspiration, for unforgettable clutch performances.

On that note, let us take a quick look at the five best strikers who could set the Premier League alight this season.

#5 Diogo Jota – Liverpool

Following Roberto Firmino’s departure, Jurgen Klopp has seemingly appointed Diogo Jota as his first-choice center-forward. Although Darwin Nunez is arguably more explosive, Jota’s composure and game-reading make him a more effective center-forward.

Naturally a left-winger, Jota has been at Anfield since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 2020. He has so far played 78 Premier League games for the Reds, scoring 32 times and providing 10 assists.

#4 Ivan Toney – Brentford

Ivan Toney was one of Brentford’s best players as they secured an impressive ninth-place finish in the Premier League last season. He scored a staggering 20 times in 33 Premier League matches, including some excellent goals against some of the best teams in the Premier League. Throughout the campaign, he demonstrated breathtaking pace, sublime finishing, and clever link-up play, rendering defenses ineffective.

Toney has been banned from soccer until January 17, 2024, due to gambling offenses. The long-time absence could make Toney hungrier for goals when he returns to the fold next year.

#3 Alexander Isak – Newcastle United

Eyebrows were raised when Newcastle United spent €70 million ($76 million) to bring Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad. Isak did not break any scoring records in his debut season for the Magpies, but he certainly showed his class throughout the campaign.

The lanky Swedish center-forward is quick with the ball at his feet, can slide into little pockets of space, and is a devastating finisher. In his debut season in the English Premier League, Isak scored 10 times in 22 games as Newcastle secured a top-four finish. This season, he has gotten off to an even better start, scoring two goals in as many games.

#2 Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal

Unlike most of the other names on this list, Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus’s impact cannot be quantified just by looking at his stats. The former Manchester City man goes beyond numbers to help his team achieve their goals. He is a competent finisher, of course, but he is also capable of linking up effortlessly with teammates and creating opportunities for them. Additionally, the Brazil international plays an unselfish game, meaning he is not one to shy away from committing just for the sake of creating space for his teammates.

Jesus, who joined Arsenal from City last summer, missed a lot of football due to a knee injury last season. He ended up playing 26 games for the Gunners in the Premier League, scoring 11 times and providing seven assists. The center-forward is currently nursing another knee injury and is yet to play his first match this season.

#1 Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Last season’s Golden Boot Award winner Erling Haaland is undoubtedly the best striker in the Premier League at the moment. The sensational Norwegian has a knack for being in the right place at the right time, has impressive physical attributes, and is an efficient finisher, making him the complete center-forward package.

Haaland, who bagged a record 36 goals in 35 matches last season, has gotten off to an impressive start in the 2023-24 campaign. Appearing in two league matches so far, he has bagged two goals. It would not be surprising if the Manchester City star improves his average against newly-promoted Sheffield United on Sunday (August 27).