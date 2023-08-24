Soccer

“He misses too many chances” – Pundit Claims 24-Year-Old Striker Could Hurt Arsenal In Premier League Race

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Former Aston Villa man Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Manchester City to win the Premier League for the fourth consecutive season, claiming Arsenal do not have the experience to beat them. Furthermore, the pundit singled out 24-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah for his miss against Crystal Palace, suggesting his misses could cost the Gunners the title.

Manchester City beat Arsenal in the Premier League race last season, with the latter dropping points in the final stretch of the campaign. Mikel Arteta’s side have strengthened over the summer, adding the likes of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice to their roster.

Agbonlahor accuses Arsenal’s Nketiah of being too wasteful

Although the north Londoners have a noticeably better squad this season, Agbonlahor does not think they will be able to beat City to the punch, both due to their inexperience and lack of a competent backup for Gabriel Jesus. He cited Nketiah’s attempted chipped finish against Palace, which flew well over the bar, as an example to show his lack of clinicalness.

When asked whether or not Arsenal could win the Premier League this season, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT:

I think Arsenal will push them but that I just think that experience, [Manchester City] know how to do it. Haaland. I was watching the Crystal Palace game and Nketiah, he misses too many chances for me.

He got put through, I think it was by Rice. He tried to dink the keeper, over the bar. Haaland puts that away. So I do think Manchester City will win it.

Nketiah played a good game against Crystal Palace

Although he did make a hash of the lobbed finish in the 36th minute, Nketiah performed pretty well in the 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Monday night (August 21). In the 29th minute, he received a pass from Bukayo Saka, carved out a bit of space between defenders, and had a go at goal. His shot hit the base of the far post and came back into play.

Then, in the 51st minute, Nketiah raced onto Gabriel Martinelli’s early free-kick to go one-on-one with Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. Helpless, the keeper brought the striker down inside the area, which led to Martin Odegaard’s match-winning penalty.

With Jesus still recovering from a knee injury, Nketiah is guaranteed to start a few more matches under Arteta. It will be interesting to see if he manages to win Agbonlahor over with his finishing in that period.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer

LATEST Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Names 2 Players Fans Should Monitor Until Deadline Day

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h
Sheikh Jassim Will Reportedly Be The Next Manchester United Owner
Soccer
Manchester United Takeover: Sheikh Jassim Has Multi-Step Plan To Become A Fan Favorite
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Manchester United’s prolonged takeover saga is reportedly nearing an end. As per English outlet The Sun, Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim has outbid British tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe and is set…

Neymar Posing For Saudi Pro League Club Al Hilal
Soccer
5 Highest-Spending Soccer Leagues This Summer: Saudi Pro League Cracks Top 5 For The First Time Ever
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h

The summer transfer window is one of the most happening affairs in soccer. Every year, the top clubs across the globe fight each other for the best players, table ludicrous…

Lionel Messi Celebrating After Assisting Against Cincinnati In U.S. Open Cup
Soccer
U.S. Open Cup 2023: Messi Magic Continues As Inter Miami Move Into The Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
rsz 230822081409 02 lionel messi 0819
Soccer
Lionel Messi Goal Odds: Will He Score Again Tonight In Cincinnati?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h
Fabrizio Romano Claims Marco Verratti Is Nearing His PSG Exit
Soccer
PSG Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Qatari Club Are Closing In On Marco Verratti
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a match
Soccer
“What would he have accomplished going to Arsenal?” – Pundit Doesn’t Think Barcelona Star Will Switch Clubs
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 23 2023
Arrow to top