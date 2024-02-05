The San Francisco 49ers are all set for their Super Bowl LVIII showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11.

The 49ers will be gunning for revenge after their defeat to the Chiefs in the NFL Championship decider in 2020.

It won’t just be the fans who will be desperate to secure a win, the wives and girlfriends of Niners stars will be right behind the team as well.

The players have performed brilliantly this season and are on the cusp of glory. They will be the first to admit the love of a good woman has been one of the main catalysts for their success in the 2023 season.

But who are the partners of the San Francisco players? Let’s take a closer look.

49ers Players Wives And Girlfriends

Jenna Brandt – Brock Purdy’s fiance

Quarterback Brock Purdy will never be Mr Irrelevant to Jenna Brandt. The power couple have been Instagram official since November 2022.

The pair first met whilst freshmen at Iowa State University in 2018 and they had remained close in the years that followed.

In July 2023, Purdy proposed to Brandt on a dock in Saint Cloud, Florida. The San Francisco 49ers wife-to-be was also a keen volleyball player.

On February 11, Brandt will be Purdy’s biggest cheerleader at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

Mindy Armstead – Arik Armstead’s Wife

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead has two daughters with his wife, Mindy. The two got hitched in 2020 and they launched the The Armstead Academic Project a year previous.

The project allows young students to have direct access to much-needed resources to help them thrive in their adult lives.

Mindy is also a psychiatrist, and she actually boasts a larger Instagram following than the 49ers star. Wonder if they ever argue about it!

Arik has also claimed that his darling wife has helped him with his own mental health. They really are the perfect husband and wife.

Olivia Culpo – Christian McCaffrey’s Fiance

Model, actress and social media influencer Olivia Culpo has been engaged to San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey since April 2023.

In 2012, Olivia won the Miss Rhode Island competition. She was also crowned Miss USA 2012 and Miss Universe 2012.

When she was dating Nick Jonas, she appeared in his music video for the hit song Jealous. Wonder if the singer-songwriter is in fact now jealous of her relationship with the running back?

Olivia has appeared in a number of films and television shows. However, her upcoming marriage will likely put a temporary halt on her career.

Kristin Juszczyk – Kyle Juszczyk’s Wife

Kristin Juszczyk is the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback, Kyle Juszczyk. The pair got hitched in 2019 and Kristin is a self-taught fashion and sports designer.

She claims to have crafted her trade entirely from watching YouTube videos. Even Travis Kelce’s beau Taylor Swift has been spotted wearing a Chiefs jacket made from Kristin. Pretty cool, eh?

Even the likes of Brittany Mahomes and Olivia Culpo have jumped on the bandwagon. Her talents and expertise will likely save Kyle some Cheddar in the wardrobe department as well.

Expect to see plenty of Kristin’s designs on show at Super Bowl LVIII.

Lauren Maenner – Nick Bosa’s Girlfriend

Nick Bosa’s girlfriend is model Lauren Maenner. The pair have reportedly known each other since December 2022. With that said, Nick’s mum went on to confirm the relationship in October 2023.

Lauren has been spotted at many San Francisco 49ers games this season alongside Amanda Kassdikian, who is the partner of Nick’s older brother.

The couple have decided to keep their relationship relatively low-key for now. However, Lauren and Nick’s mum’s friendship tends to get its fair share of attention from the media.

Alongside modelling, Lauren works in marketing and public relations.