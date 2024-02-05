With Super Bowl LVIII right around the corner, we have taken a look at the hottest wives and girlfriends of the Chiefs & 49ers.

Who Are The Super Bowl Wives & Girlfriends?

Kansas City Chiefs:

Taylor Swift (Travis Kelce’s girlfriend)

Brittany Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes’ wife)

Chariah Gordon (Mecole Hardman’s girlfriend)

Lyndsay Bell (Blake Bell’s wife)

Isabelle Butker (Harrison Butker’s wife)

Jojo O’Conner (Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s fiancee)

Sheawna Weathersby (Chris Jones’ girlfriend)

Erica Watson (Justin Watson’s wife)

Randi Chenal (Leo Chenal’s wife)

Marissa Rand (Justin Reid’s girlfriend)

Tammy Reid (Andy Reid’s wife)

San Francisco 49ers:

Mahogany Jones (Deebo Samuel’s girlfriend)

Lauren Maenner (Nick Bosa’s girlfriend)

Kristin Juszczyk (Kyle Juszczyk’s wife)

Olivia Culpo (Christian McCaffrey’s fiancee)

Mindy Armstead (Arik Armstead’s wife)

Jenna Brandt (Brock Purdy’s fiancee)

Claire Kittle (George Kittle’s wife)

Mandy Shanahan (Kyle Shanahan’s wife)

Who Are The Hottest Wives & Girlfriends (Top 5)?

1. Taylor Swift

It’ll come as no surprise that Taylor Swift comes in at number one, as the global superstar has become the hottest topic in American Football over recent months.

With over 280 million followers on Instagram, 95 million on Twitter and the second most monthly listeners on Spotify at 102 million – Swift is one of the biggest name in entertainment.

Her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, has become one of the biggest talking points in the lead up to Super Bowl LVIII as fans debate whether Taylor Swift will be in attendance.

.@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I’ve loved reading his pieces for over a decade. If you’ve ever been around him, you know he’s just the best type of person: Curious. Interested. Hilarious. Intriguing and intrigued. I have tRuSt iSSueS when it comes to… pic.twitter.com/kAgIIcPI1f — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2023

2. Kristin Juszczyk

Wife to 49ers full back, Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin has also been in the headlines for Super Bowl LVII – designing clothes for a host of huge names within the NFL.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were seen in a jacket created by the fashion designer, incorporating Travis Kelce’s and Patrick Mahomes’ jersey into a jacket.

She has been married to Kyle since 2019 and has become a household name in the NFL, making match day outfits for supporters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Juszczyk (@kristinjuszczyk)

3. Lauren Maenner

Coming in at third is Nicka Bosa’s girlfirend, Lauren Maenner, as the 49ers defensive lineman has been with his partner for nearly two-years.

Lauren is a model under the KT management and has several posts of herself at NFL matches, supporting Bosa on the way to his second Super Bowl.

The two are yet to post themselves together, however, Maenner has put Bosa on many Instagram stories and were snapped sharing a moment on the field after their 49ers made their way to Super Bowl LVIII.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @laurenmaenner_

4. Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo is one of the more well-known partners on this list, boasting five million Instagram followers and has been engaged to 49ers running back, Christian McCaffrey since April 2023.

The 31-year-old is also a model, but was also known for her success in beauty pageants – winning Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012.

She is now known as an ‘internet influencer’ and was most recently on our screens in the masked singer – reaching the quarter finals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

5. Marissa Rand

The fifth and final spot on this list goes to Marissa Rand, who is the girlfriend of Chiefs safety, Justin Reid – a relationship that started in 2021.

Rand is an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments and prior to this role, she worked as a figure skating coach/personal trainer.

She has been very public about her relationship with Justin Reid, posting several images of the two after Chiefs matches – including last years Super Bowl triumph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Rand (@marissarand)