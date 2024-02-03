Christian McCaffrey’s mom has made her allegiances clear ahead of Super Bowl 58, claiming her favorite singer Taylor Swift is “dead to us” in the week leading up to the game.

Christian McCaffrey’s Mom Makes Taylor Swift the Bay Area’s Public Enemy Number One

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it is hard to escape the perpetual Taylor Swift/Super Bowl 58 new cycle, both of which are now inextricably linked.

NFL fans and die-hard ‘Swifties’ are keeping close tabs on whether Taylor Swift will be in attendance at the Super Bowl on February 11th, with her hugely popular ‘Eras Tour’ headed to Japan.

Offshore sportsbooks are even offering Taylor Swift prop betting markets in the lead up to the game.

Clad in Kansas City red, Swift has been a regular feature in her Arrowhead box suite this season, often pictured alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce’s parents and Brittany Mahomes.

Swift and Chiefs fans alike will be cheering on Kansas to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners since the Patriots in 2005, but for now it is very much the Niners vs Swift in the build-up.

So much so in fact, that Christian McCaffrey’s mom has come out in militant support of her son and the 49ers, admitting that Taylor Swift is “dead” to her this week as she prepares for an anxious watch on February 11th.

“We got one more.” — Christian McCaffreypic.twitter.com/JJl86T3E75 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 29, 2024



Speaking on Olivia Culpo’s podcast – the current girlfriend of Christian – Lisa McCaffrey admitted: “I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next couple days.

“I love her, I love the relationship, but we are boycotting any Taylor Swift songs.”

Lisa, although a self-proclaimed Swiftie who has her music on repeat on her “running playlist”, may be looking to avoid a red-faced encounter with the 12-time Grammy award winner. As speculation appears to be heading in the direction that Swift will in fact be in attendance, so too will McCaffrey’s mom after Olivia Culpo gifted her a private suite for the game as a birthday gift.

Lisa had previously admitted she, nor her son, could afford the $1 million suite, so Culpo’s gift will have come as a welcomed heartfelt surprise for the family.

Christian McCaffrey meanwhile will be preparing for his first ever career Super Bowl appearance, and is rated at +450 on NFL betting sites to be named MVP on the day.