NFL

Christian McCaffrey’s Mom Says Taylor Swift is “Dead to Us” Despite Being a Self-Proclaimed ‘Swiftie’

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Christian McCaffrey's Mom
Christian McCaffrey's Mom

Christian McCaffrey’s mom has made her allegiances clear ahead of Super Bowl 58, claiming her favorite singer Taylor Swift is “dead to us” in the week leading up to the game.

Christian McCaffrey’s Mom Makes Taylor Swift the Bay Area’s Public Enemy Number One

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it is hard to escape the perpetual Taylor Swift/Super Bowl 58 new cycle, both of which are now inextricably linked.

NFL fans and die-hard ‘Swifties’ are keeping close tabs on whether Taylor Swift will be in attendance at the Super Bowl on February 11th, with her hugely popular ‘Eras Tour’ headed to Japan.

Offshore sportsbooks are even offering Taylor Swift prop betting markets in the lead up to the game.

Clad in Kansas City red, Swift has been a regular feature in her Arrowhead box suite this season, often pictured alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce’s parents and Brittany Mahomes.

Swift and Chiefs fans alike will be cheering on Kansas to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners since the Patriots in 2005, but for now it is very much the Niners vs Swift in the build-up.

So much so in fact, that Christian McCaffrey’s mom has come out in militant support of her son and the 49ers, admitting that Taylor Swift is “dead” to her this week as she prepares for an anxious watch on February 11th.


Speaking on Olivia Culpo’s podcast – the current girlfriend of Christian – Lisa McCaffrey admitted: “I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next couple days.

“I love her, I love the relationship, but we are boycotting any Taylor Swift songs.”

Lisa, although a self-proclaimed Swiftie who has her music on repeat on her “running playlist”, may be looking to avoid a red-faced encounter with the 12-time Grammy award winner. As speculation appears to be heading in the direction that Swift will in fact be in attendance, so too will McCaffrey’s mom after Olivia Culpo gifted her a private suite for the game as a birthday gift.

Lisa had previously admitted she, nor her son, could afford the $1 million suite, so Culpo’s gift will have come as a welcomed heartfelt surprise for the family.

Christian McCaffrey meanwhile will be preparing for his first ever career Super Bowl appearance, and is rated at +450 on NFL betting sites to be named MVP on the day.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Christian McCaffrey's Mom
NFL

LATEST Christian McCaffrey’s Mom Says Taylor Swift is “Dead to Us” Despite Being a Self-Proclaimed ‘Swiftie’

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 03 2024
Senior Bowl pic
NFL
Where and when is the 2024 Senior Bowl? Date, location, prospects, and more
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 02 2024

When the offseason starts for coaches and general managers, their jobs are far from over. The time directly after the regular season is an important time for the next wave…

Worst Super Bowls of all time
NFL
Super Letdowns: The Worst Super Bowls of All Time, Including 2019’s Bore-Fest, 1990’s Beatdown & More
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 02 2024

Ravens fans might take issue with it, but Super Bowl 58 is reflective of the season as a whole, with the two best teams in the NFL going head-to-head for…

San Francisco 49ers Cheerleaders For Super Bowl LVIII
NFL
San, Fran, Thank You Ma’am: Who Are The San Francisco 49ers Cheerleaders For Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 02 2024
super bowl
NFL
Super Bowl 2024 Viewing Numbers: How Many People Will Watch The NFL Climax?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 02 2024
Liam Coen Kentucky pic
NFL
Tampa Bay has hired Liam Coen to be the offensive coordinator in 2024 for the Buccaneers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 02 2024
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
NFL
How Long Have Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Been Dating?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 02 2024
Arrow to top