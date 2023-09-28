Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup begins tomorrow, Friday, September 29. The first session sees four foursomes matches, with the afternoon session featuring four fourball matches. Read on to find out all about the Team USA Ryder Cup pairings against Team Europe in Rome on Day 1.
Team USA Ryder Cup Pairings – Day 1
The pairings for the four foursome matches in the morning session on Friday – Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup are officially announced at the Opening Ceremony at 4pm local time (10am EST).
Both team captains will select their first four Ryder Cup pairings for the alternate shots foursomes session on Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. Both Zach Johnson and Luke Donald will have a fair ideas of who they are pairing together on Day 1 already, particularly in the first session of foursomes.
The fourball Ryder Cup pairings for the afternoon golf session won’t be announced until the conclusion of the four foursomes matches in the morning. Depending on who plays well and who wins points for Team USA may well determine who is selected for the afternoon session.
It is likely that both captain’s utilize all 12 golfers in their squad during the opening two session on Day 1. This is so they can get an idea of who is playing well, who is in form and who may be struggling ever so slightly on the golf course.
For Zach Johnson, it is likely that he pairs formidable duos Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth together straight away in the foursomes pairings in the morning. You would expect world number one Scottie Scheffler to play both sessions on Day 1 too.
RELATED: 2023 Ryder Cup Betting Picks, Predictions, Preview & Odds
Predicted USA Ryder Cup Pairings On Friday
Foursomes predicted pairings:
- Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay
- Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas
- Scottie Scheffler & Max Homa
- Brooks Koepka & Brian Harman
Fourball predicted pairings:
- Jordan Spieth & Rickie Fowler
- Collin Morikawa & Wyndham Clark
- Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns
- Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay
RELATED: Ryder Cup Pairings: Who Will Be Partnered With Who In Rome?
Ryder Cup 2023 Odds
Take a look at the best golf sportsbooks and claim the best golf free bets ahead of this week’s action from Golf Marco Simone:
- USA to win outright: +120
- Europe to win outright: -140
- Tie: +1200
Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
RELATED: 2023 Ryder Cup Dates, Schedule, Tee Times & Team
2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info
- ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
- 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
- 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
- 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
- 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
- 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140
Other Content You May Like
- Best Golf Sportsbooks – Best sportsbooks for placing your golf bets.
- Free Golf Betting Picks – Golf picks from out experts, totally free of charge.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Golf Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.