Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup begins tomorrow, Friday, September 29. The first session sees four foursomes matches, with the afternoon session featuring four fourball matches. Read on to find out all about the Team USA Ryder Cup pairings against Team Europe in Rome on Day 1.

Team USA Ryder Cup Pairings – Day 1

The pairings for the four foursome matches in the morning session on Friday – Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup are officially announced at the Opening Ceremony at 4pm local time (10am EST).

Both team captains will select their first four Ryder Cup pairings for the alternate shots foursomes session on Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. Both Zach Johnson and Luke Donald will have a fair ideas of who they are pairing together on Day 1 already, particularly in the first session of foursomes.

The fourball Ryder Cup pairings for the afternoon golf session won’t be announced until the conclusion of the four foursomes matches in the morning. Depending on who plays well and who wins points for Team USA may well determine who is selected for the afternoon session.

It is likely that both captain’s utilize all 12 golfers in their squad during the opening two session on Day 1. This is so they can get an idea of who is playing well, who is in form and who may be struggling ever so slightly on the golf course.

For Zach Johnson, it is likely that he pairs formidable duos Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth together straight away in the foursomes pairings in the morning. You would expect world number one Scottie Scheffler to play both sessions on Day 1 too.

Predicted USA Ryder Cup Pairings On Friday

Foursomes predicted pairings:

Fourball predicted pairings:

Ryder Cup 2023 Odds

USA to win outright: +120

Europe to win outright: -140

Tie: +1200

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST

Approx. 1:35AM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC

US: USA Channel/NBC 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

