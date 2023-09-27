Golf

2023 Ryder Cup Betting Picks, Predictions, Preview & Odds: Best Golf Betting Picks For The 44th Ryder Cup

Paul Kelly
Ryder cup - Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele
Ryder cup - Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele

The 2023 Ryder Cup is just days away, with Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy taking center stage. Ahead of this huge week of match-play golf, our SportsLens golf expert is on hand to provide some free betting picks and predictions ahead of the 44th edition of the biennial event.

Without further ado, read on to check out our exclusive betting picks for the Ryder Cup action from Marco Simone in Rome, Italy. Can USA retain the Ryder Cup and win in Europe for the first time in 30 years? Or will Europe win on home soil for a seventh successive time?

2023 Ryder Cup Preview

The biggest even in world golf is almost upon us as the 2023 Ryder Cup takes centre stage at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy this weekend. The action gets underway on Friday 29th September, with Sunday 1st October the final day of Ryder Cup action.

24 of the best golfers from the United States and Europe head to the outskirts of Rome, looking to help their team win the coveted Ryder Cup come Sunday evening. Europe were the underdogs, but have now been backed into the slight favorites with the best sports betting apps to defeat Zach Johnson and his USA side.

The European side were thrashed 19-9 last time out at Whistling Straits, so captain Luke Donald certainly has work to do this time around. Europe are now the -140 betting favorites with the best golf betting sites to regain the Ryder Cup and win for a seventh successive time on home soil.

Of course, both teams are more than capable of winning the 2023 Ryder Cup on their day. Europe have some superb players such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland to name but a few. With USA boasting some insane talent too with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler just three of their star men.

Taking a look at the course itself, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club is a quite exquisite piece of golfing architecture. The course was originally designed by world-renowned golf course architects Jim Fazio and David Mezzacane in 1989, before recent redevelopments by Jim’s more well-known son, Tom Fazio. Italy’s finest golf course is a par 71 and stands at around 7,181 yards in length. There are 11 par-4s, three par-5s and four par-3s.

Without further ado, here is how we think the 44th Ryder Cup will play out this week from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy.

Ryder Cup Betting Picks For 2023 Tournament

Ryder Cup Pick 1: USA To Win Outright @ +120 with BetOnline

Reigning champions Team USA are now the +120 underdogs with the best offshore sportsbooks to regain the Ryder Cup and lift the trophy come Sunday evening. Here at SportsLens, we think they could go one better than that and win the Ryder Cup outright on European soil for the first time in 30 years.

Yes, the trends are certainly against Zach Johnson‘s side having not won across the pond in 30 years. However, on paper the US team is so much stronger and vastly more experienced that Team Europe. Although Europe do have home advantage, we cannot see them doing enough to narrow the 10 point margin that USA won by two years ago at Whistling Straits.

With players like Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay to name but a few, it will be incredibly tricky for the hosts to win it this year. If America bring their A-game, they will win a 28th Ryder Cup and double Europe’s tally of 14 triumphs.

America have been criticized in the past for not playing as a team, but that certainly changed last time at the 43rd Ryder Cup. USA showed a real togetherness and team spirit, blowing Europe out of the water with relative ease. Although we can see Europe closing the gap and making it a close affair, we cannot see them beating this incredibly strong USA side.

Ryder Cup Pick 2: USA To Win By 1-3 Points @ +375 with BetOnline

Our second betting pick for the 2023 Ryder Cup is that the USA will retain their trophy by winning by a margin of 1-3 points. This is priced sensationally with the best US sportsbooks, who are offering odds of +375 for this outcome.

Two years ago, American won by a whopping 10 points by a score of 19-9. Of course, the US haven’t won on European soil in 30 years, so they will have to bring their A-game if they are to prevail this time at Marco Simone in Rome, Italy.

The last two times American have won the Ryder Cup has been on home soil. Of course last time out at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin was by 10 points, also winning the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine in Minnesota 17-11 by six points.

The last time USA won by a 1-3 point margin was in fact back in 1999. The last time the USA won in Europe was by a score of 15-13 back in 1993. Here at SportsLens, we could see a similar scoreline occurring this weekend at the 44th edition of the biennial event.

Ryder Cup 2023 Odds

Take a look at the best golf sportsbooks and claim the best golf free bets ahead of this week’s action from Golf Marco Simone:

  • USA to win outright: +120
  • Europe to win outright: -140
  • Tie: +1200

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

  • ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
  • 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
  •  🏟  Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
  • 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

