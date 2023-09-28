Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the 2021 FedEx Cup champion and American golfing superstar, Patrick Cantlay. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Patrick Cantlay Net Worth Estimated At $25 Million

Patrick Cantlay embarks on his second Ryder Cup, representing Team USA in Rome this weekend. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world, Cantlay is set to compete this week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club – his first Ryder Cup experience on European soil.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Patrick Cantlay’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Patrick Cantlay’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $25 million dollars.

The 31-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The California native has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2012, including a FedEx Cup amongst several other huge tournaments.

Sportskeeda now estimates his net worth to be at least $25 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Cantlay currently sits at number five in the Official World Golf Rankings, and has show on several occasions that he can beat anyone on his day. He is a highly respected player on the PGA Tour and is one of the most successful golfers of the past decade.

However, that major championship win still evades Cantlay and he will be desperate to win one this year. Since winning his maiden golf tournament back in November 2017, Cantlay has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about his career earnings later in this article.

Cantlay’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

If the 1992-born golf star continues to win PGA Tour events on a regular basis, his net worth could rise once more. The career of the 2021 FedEx Cup winner has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a first major championship success would take Cantlay to the next level.

Patrick Cantlay net worth figure according to sportskeeda.com

Patrick Cantlay Career Earnings

Year Earnings 2023 $13,372,998 2022 $15,119,605 2021 $23,838,804 2020 $2,409,336 2019 $6,746,988 2018 $3,963,962 2017 $2,049,632 2016 N/A 2015 $11,468 2014 $76,131 2013 $195,411 2012 $105,526

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Patrick Cantlay turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the very pinnacle of the sport. He is widely regarded as one of the most talented golfers on the PGA Tour roster, boasting nine career victories – eight on the PGA Tour. Not only that, but Cantlay won the season long FedEx Cup back in 2021, pocketing a $15m bonus in the process.

Now, this year, Cantlay is again trending in the right direction and has had several Top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour. His last win came at the 2022 BMW Championship back in August last year, winning by one shot. Now, the Florida resident will be hopeful of adding a major to his list of victories come 2024.

Forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Patrick Cantlay has earned $42,023,361 according to pgatour.com. This puts Cantlay at number 21 on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings the longer his career goes on and if he can capture that elusive maiden major.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the former world number one. According to spotrac.com, Cantlay’s career earnings in total equates to over $67 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $42 million, but he has earned around $25 million more than that in total.

More about Cantlay’s off the course earnings next through his various endorsements and different income streams.

Patrick Cantlay Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Patrick Cantlay has a net worth of over $25 million and has earned upward of $67 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the American has a number of big sponsors, which includes some huge brands such as FootJoy, Rolex and Goldman Sach’s. These endorsement agreements have helped him to earn extra money and establish himself as a prominent name in the golf industry.

However, Cantlay has recently lost two of his main sponsors in the form of Titleist and Hugo Boss. It seems that the American golf star is no longer using Titleist equipment, bar using a Pro V1x golf ball. Cantlay is no longer listed as a brand ambassador.

Hugo Boss also pulled the plug on Cantlay’s sponsorship at the beginning of the 2023. It is unknown exactly why this is the case, but there have been rumours that Cantlay will be defecting to LIV Golf. As of today, Cantlay is still a PGA Tour player and hasn’t gone anywhere.

All in all, it is unknown exactly how much Patrick Cantlay is paid by his sponsors. However, this figure is estimated to be around $4 million in endorsements each year (source: sportskeeda.com).

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Patrick Cantlay’s net worth.

