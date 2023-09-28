Golf

Brooks Koepka Net Worth , Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: $50 Million Net Worth For Five-Time Major Champion

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
6 min read
Brooks Koepka Golf

Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of five-time major champion and former world number one, Brooks Koepka. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Brooks Koepka Net Worth Estimated At Over $50 Million

Brooks Koepka embarks on his fourth Ryder Cup for Team USA this week in Rome, Italy. He is back in form after winning his fifth major championship earlier this year at the PGA Championship. Koepka is set to compete this week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, representing America in the biennial team golf event.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Brooks Koepka’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Brooks Koepka’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $50 million.

The 33-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The Florida man has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2012, including 18 wins overall and nine on the PGA Tour.

Sportskeeda now estimates his net worth to be at least $50 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Koepka has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to be back somewhere near his best now after a year or two of inconsistency and injury blighted golf.

Since winning his maiden PGA Tour tournament back in February 2015, Koepka has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about Koepka’s career earnings later in this article.

Koepka’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

Brooks Koepka net worth figure according to sportskeeda.com

RELATED: Tiger Woods Net Worth & Career Earnings | Scottie Scheffler Net Worth & Career Earnings

Brooks Koepka Career Earnings

Year Earnings
2023 $14,829,525
2022 $10,724,918
2021 $8,599,136
2020 $1,228,227
2019 $13,184,006
2018 $7,194,047
2017 $5,720,897
2016 $3,462,393
2015 $3,571,900
2014 $1,043,115
2013 $14,950

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Brooks Koepka turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the top of the sport. His first win came at the Phoenix Open back in 2015, his first of nine career PGA Tour victories. Not only that, but Koepka has also won in Europe on numerous occasions, including his four major titles.

In 2023, Brooks Koepka seems to be back in form after winning the PGA Championship this year. He is of course well down the Official World Golf Rankings now due to playing on LIV Golf, meaning he can’t accumulate any official ranking points.

Having moved to the LIV Golf League, Koepka earned $69 million for 2022 alone. This came from a reported $53 million on-course and $16 million off-course. Playing in seven LIV Golf tournaments, Koepka pocketed $8,276,100 for 2022 in winnings, with the American the sixth highest earner of the year within the LIV Golf series.

Prior to joining LIV Golf, Koepka was also an extremely successful member of the PGA Tour and secured $43,044,449 million in career earnings. This put him around the top 20 mark of the PGA Tour’s career money list (source: pgatour.com).

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the 1990-born golfing juggernaut. Combining both his LIV Golf earnings and his career earnings on the PGA & European Tour, Koepka’s career earnings in total equates to around $130 million.

The majority of this has come from one season at LIV, but he also made over $42 million before that from the PGA Tour and unofficial pay-outs (sources: spotrac.com and golfmonthly.com). Not to mention his lucrative win at the PGA Championship.

Koepka’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings was of course this year. This is of course down to a successful LIV Golf season, as well as a fifth major win and a second at Augusta at The Masters in April. Koepka’s best year in terms of earnings on the PGA Tour was back in 2019. ‘Brooksy’ earned somewhere in the region of $13 million that year.

This comes as no surprise as he won the PGA Championship, as well as finishing in the Top 4 in the other three majors. Koepka dominated the world of golf from 2017-2019, winning four majors, coming second twice and fourth on another occasion. In 2019, he also claimed a $3.5m bonus for his third place finish in the FedEx Cup.

More about Koepka’s off the course earnings next.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy Net Worth & Career Earnings | Jon Rahm Net Worth & Career Earnings

Brooks Koepka Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Brooks Koepka Golf

Another reason that Brooks Koepka has a net worth of $50 million and has earned upward of $130 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

‘Brooksy’ is heavily endorsed by several huge global companies and is paid millions each year to promote their brand. The former world number one is one of Nike’s main golfers, alongside the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

According to his website, Koepka also has sponsorship partnerships with Srixon, Rolex, NetJets, and two of his most high-profile brands are of course Nike and Michelob Ultra.

Koepka has been signed with Nike since 2016 and, back then, he was down to play with their equipment and apparel. Obviously, Nike soon stopped making golf clubs but the partnership still continues from a clothes, shoes and accessories perspective.

Regarding equipment, Koepka signed with Srixon at the tail-end of 2021, with the American using a Srixon driver and irons, Cleveland wedges, a Srixon ball and staff bag. It has been reported that the five-time major winner will earn $3-4 million per year from Srixon (source: golfmonthly.com).

Finally, according to his website, Koepka is an owner of Havsies, a brand that makes gourmet popcorn in the United States. This relationship seemed to start around the time of the 2021 Masters.

All in all, Koepka reportedly earns in excess of $10 million each year from endorsements. In turn, he wears Nike clothing each and every golf tournament he plays in, as well as using Srixon clubs, bag and balls.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Brooks Koepka’s net worth.

Be sure to claim the various golf betting offers and golf free bets available on the SportsLens site for all of the biggest golf tournaments around the world.

RELATED: Jordan Spieth Net Worth & Career EarningsJason Day Net Worth & Career Earnings

Author image
Author Image

