Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup got underway earlier this morning with the foursomes session. Looking ahead to the afternoon session, is features four fourball matches. Read on to find out all about the Team USA Ryder Cup pairings against Europe in Rome on Day 1.

Team USA Ryder Cup Pairings – Day 1

The pairings for the four foursome matches in the morning session on Friday – Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup were officially announced at the Opening Ceremony at Marco Simone.

Zach Johnson and America certainly have work to do in the fourballs session, following a 4-0 defeat in the foursomes matches in the morning. World number one Scottie Scheffler and partner Sam Burns were defeated 4&3, as were Max Homa and Brian Harman in the second match.

The third match saw Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler defeated 2&1, with the same scoreline in the last match with Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele also getting beaten.

The fourball Ryder Cup pairings for the afternoon golf session have now been announced too. America will need a fast start to claw themselves back into the 2023 Ryder Cup. Popular duo Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are out first for USA, looking to start somewhat of a comeback in the second session on Day 1.

Match two sees Scottie Scheffler paired with five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, with Max Homa and US Open champion Wyndham Clark partnered up in the third match. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are the fourth a final Team USA fourball pairing on Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

This means Zach Johnson has utilized his full 12-man squad squad during the opening two session on Day 1. This is so he can get an idea of who is playing well, who is in form and who may be struggling ever so slightly on the golf course.

Confirmed USA Ryder Cup Pairings On Friday

Foursomes pairings:

Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns (defeated 4&3)

(defeated 4&3) Max Homa & Brian Harman (defeated 4&3)

(defeated 4&3) Rickie Fowler & Collin Morikawa (defeated 2&1)

(defeated 2&1) Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (defeated 2&1)

Fourball CONFIRMED pairings:

Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas (6:25am EST)

(6:25am EST) Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka (6:40am EST)

(6:40am EST) Max Homa & Wyndham Clark (6:55am EST)

(6:55am EST) Collin Morikawa & Xander Schauffele (7:10am EST)

