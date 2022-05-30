2022 Epsom Derby To Be Run In Honour Of Lester Piggott

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Saturday’s Cazoo Epsom Derby will now also be run in honour of legendary jockey – Lester Piggott – who sadly died on Sunday and won the Epsom Derby a staggering nine times during his riding career.



Lester Piggott, who was 86 years-old when he died on Sunday 29th May, had a top record at the Epsom track – winning the Epsom Oaks six times and the Derby on nine occassions. His career riding at Epsom spanned over 30 years between 1954 and 1984.

Piggott’s first Derby win was in 1954 on a horse called Never Say Die, while his last was in 1983 on Teenoso.

This will be the first time the Derby has been run in honour of a person, with the current Epsom Derby sponsors – Cazoo – kindly agreeing to the request from the Jockey Club.

The Epsom Derby jockeys will also sport black armbands for Saturday’s race, which will be run at 4:30pm on Saturday 4th June, while a wreath bearing the colous of Nijinsky, who Piggott won the Derby on in 1970, will be placed under his Epsom staute during the meeting.

The Jockey Club’s London regional director Phil White told the Racing Post: “No jockey is more synonymous with our most famous race than Lester Piggott. Running the Cazoo Derby in his memory, which we believe has not been done in the 242 previous editions of the race, is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest jockeys of the modern era and the record-holder for most wins by a rider.

“We want to give racegoers on both days the opportunity to pay their respects and celebrate the life and career of this extraordinary sportsman, and we hope that taking the unprecedented step of re-naming the Derby shows the high esteem in which Lester is held.

“I would like to thank our sponsors Cazoo for accommodating this request and we hope Friday and Saturday will allow for a fitting tribute to one of the icons of our sport.”

At this stage the 2022 Epsom Derby could have as many as 18 runners with Godolphin’s Nations Pride and the Aidan O’Brien horse El Habeeb being supplemented for the Classic at Monday’s latest confirmation stage.

Epsom Derby Favourite Desert Crown Remains Solid In Betting

Not many horses have raced just twice before winning the Epsom Derby – Workforce (2010) was the last, but that’s what the Sir Michael Stoute-trained DESERT CROWN @ 13/8 with BetUK will be trying to do. This 3 year-old has won both starts in decent fashion, with the last of those being a smooth success in the Dante Stakes at York – a decent Epsom Derby Trial over the years.

Did you know? Four of the last 20 Dante Stakes winners went onto win the Epsom Derby, while the 2021 Dante Stakes winner – Hurricane Lane – ran third in the Epsom Derby.

Golden Horn was the most recent Dante winner (2015) to go and win the Epsom Derby.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Stone Age @ 7/2 with BetUK is next best in the Epsom Derby betting market after his recent romp in the Leopardstown Derby Trial. With the recently supplemented Nations Pride @ 6/1 with BetUK generally the third favourite with most firms.

The Donnacha O’Brien runner- Piz Badile – @ 9/1 with BetUK – who has won two of this three starts, is also prominent in the market, while another Aidan O’Brien entry – Changingoftheguard @ 9/1 with BetUK , who won the Chester Vase well last time out – next best.

Epsom Derby Betting Odds With BetUK

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Desert Crown 13/8 Stone Age 7/2 Nations Pride 6/1 Piz Badile 9/1 Changinoftheguard 9/1 Star Of India 14/1 Westover 14/1 Walk Of Stars 14/1 Eydon 17/1 Nahanno 17/1 Royal Patronage 17/1 BAR THE FIELD 16/1

Watch Lester Piggott Winning The 1970 Epsom Derby On Nijinsky

Note: Odds are subject to change

Epsom Derby Day Race Times (Saturday 4th June 22)

2:00 – Cazoo Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m2f ITV

2:35 – Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Cazoo) (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV

3:10 – Cazoo Diomed Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV

3:45 – Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV

4:30 – Cazoo Derby (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (No Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV

5:15 – World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m4f RTV

5:50 – JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 6f RTV

