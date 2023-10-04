Almost two months into the 2023-24 season, most of the big European teams have settled into a nice groove. They have dominated most of their opponents, looked confident on the ball, and pulled out all the stops to get the results they require. There have been a few hiccups along the way, but those have only made them stronger.

Today, we will take a look at 10 teams that have performed superbly since the start of the season. Here are the top 10 teams with the most points won across the top five European leagues:

#10 Atletico Madrid – 16 Points

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have been in decent form this season. In seven La Liga games, they have picked up 16 points, winning five matches, drawing once, and losing once. Atletico are currently in fourth place in La Liga rankings.

Los Rojiblancos suffered their only defeat of the season to Valencia on Matchday 4. Simeone’s team were thoroughly outplayed by Valencia and fell to a 3-0 defeat. They also played out a goalless draw with Real Betis on Matchday 2.

#9 Bayer Leverkusen – 16 Points

The only Bundesliga team on the list, Bayer Leverkusen have been on a sensational run this season. The German side are on a six-game unbeaten run in the league, winning five times. With 16 points secured in six games, Leverkusen sit at the top of the Bundesliga charts.

Leverkusen’s only draw of the season came against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Matchday 5. Xabi Alonso’s side came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw on the night.

#8 Arsenal – 17 Points

Having come second in the Premier League race last term, Arsenal are determined to go the distance this time around. Their start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign has also been encouraging, with them going on an unbeaten seven-game run. Mikel Arteta’s side, who have won five games and drawn twice, find themselves in third place in the Premier League standings with 17 points.

The first of Arsenal’s two draws came against Fulham on Matchday 3. The game finished 2-2 on the night.

The north Londoners were involved in another 2-2 draw with a neighbor club. The Gunners had to settle for a point when they squared off against Tottenham Hotspur on Matchday 6.

#7 Tottenham Hotspur – 17 Points

Following a disappointing season, Tottenham Hotspur have seemingly rediscovered themselves under new manager Ange Postecoglou. They are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in the English Premier League, winning five times and drawing twice. With 17 points acquired in the English top-flight so far, Spurs have occupied the second spot in league rankings.

The Lilywhites dropped two precious points in their Premier League opener against Brentford, playing out a 2-2 draw. Their next draw, another 2-2 stalemate, came against Arsenal on Matchday 6 (September 24).

#6 AC Milan – 18 Points

AC Milan have looked impressive in the opening leg of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign. They have been confident in front of goal and shown great composure in midfield. If they can find a way to be a bit more economical at the back, they would have a great shot at winning the title this season.

Milan have won six of their seven matches so far, picking up 18 points along the way (1 loss). Their only defeat came against fierce rivals Inter Milan on Matchday 4. The Rossoneri fell to an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to the Nerazzurri in that game.

#5 Manchester City – 18 Points

Premier League holders Manchester City have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023-24 league campaign. Pep Guardiola’s side have won six of their seven matches (1 loss) to claim top spot with 18 points.

City were on a six-game winning run in the Premier League until their meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Matchday 7. The underdogs put in a massive shift against the champions to claim an excellent 2-1 victory.

#4 Inter Milan – 18 Points

Having secured 18 points from seven Serie A matches, Inter Milan have acquired the fourth place on the list. The Nerazzurri have won six of their seven matches, losing once. Courtesy of their superior goal difference of 16 (19 scored, 3 conceded), they have edged out local rivals AC Milan to claim the top spot in Serie A standings.

Inter’s only defeat of the domestic campaign came against Sassuolo on Matchday 6 (September 28). Simone Inzaghi’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat at San Siro.

#3 Girona – 19 Points

Girona have been the surprise package of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign. They have surpassed expectations this season, racking up 19 points from eight league games. The team from the northern part of Catalonia have won six games, drawn once, and lost once.

Girona’s only defeat of the season came against the most decorated team in the league, Real Madrid. They lost 3-0 to the All-Whites in their La Liga Matchday 8 meeting on September 30.

#2 Barcelona – 20 Points

Reigning Spanish champions Barcelona have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 La Liga campaign. The Blaugrana have not tasted defeat in eight Spanish top-flight fixtures thus far, winning six and drawing on two occasions. With 20 points acquired from eight games, Barcelona sit in second place in La Liga rankings.

Barcelona opened their La Liga campaign with a goalless draw with Granada on August 14. Their second draw, a 2-2 stalemate with 10-man Mallorca, came on Matchday 7 (September 26).

#1 Real Madrid – 21 Points

La Liga giants Real Madrid top this elite list with a one-point advantage over their bitter rivals Barcelona. Los Blancos have picked up 21 points from their eight La Liga games thus far, winning seven matches and losing once. Their only defeat of the 2023-24 campaign has come against Atletico Madrid, with them losing 3-1 to their crosstown rivals on September 24.

In addition to La Liga, Los Merengues have been sensational in the UEFA Champions League as well. They picked up a 1-0 win over Union Berlin in their opener on September 20 before beating Napoli 3-2 away from home on Matchday 2 (October 3).