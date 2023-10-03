Soccer

8 Teams That Are Still Undefeated In The Top 5 European Leagues: Tottenham Hotspur Join Barcelona At The Summit

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Barcelona manager Xavi
Barcelona manager Xavi

We are just two months into the 2023-24 season and have already seen our fair share of giant killings. Manchester City fell to a 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend while Real Madrid succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at Atletico Madrid, yielding their 100% start to the season. Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, and Inter Milan — the four other teams that had a perfect record until the second week of September — have also lost their streak.

Currently, no team across the top five European leagues have a 100% win record. In fact, there are only a handful of teams that have not yet tasted defeat in the league. Continue reading to meet the eight teams that are yet to lose all three points in a league game this season:

#8 Stade Rennais – 11 Points (7 Games)

Stade Rennais Have Gone 7 Games Unbeaten In Ligue 1
Stade Rennais Manager Bruno Génésio

Stade Rennais have shown their resiliency in the Ligue 1 this season, going seven games without defeat. Since the start of the campaign, Rennais have won twice and drawn five matches. With 11 points accumulated, Rennais find themselves in sixth place in the Ligue 1 standings.

Bruno Genesio’s side played their best football on Ligue 1 Matchday 1. They picked up a 5-1 victory over Metz, momentarily going to the top of the table.

#7 OGC Nice – 13 Points (7 Games)

OGC Nice Are Still Unbeaten In Ligue 1
OGC Nice Manager Francesco Farioli

OGC Nice are enjoying an excellent start to the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign. They are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, with them winning three and drawing four of their matches so far. With 13 points under their belt, Nice are placed in fourth place in the Ligue 1 rankings.

Nice’s best performance came against reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 5. Playing at the Parc des Princes, Nice bagged a massive 3-2 victory over the hosts.

#6 Borussia Dortmund – 14 Points (6 Games)

Borussia Dortmund Are Without Defeat In 6 Games
Borussia Dortmund Coach Edin Terzic

Borussia Dortmund, who painfully finished second in the Bundesliga race last season, have had a decent start to the 2023-24 season. They have now gone six games without defeat in the German top-flight, winning four times and drawing twice. With 14 points, Dortmund have claimed the third spot on the league table.

Dortmund have not yet played against a top-four team so far. Their biggest test in the Bundesliga will come on November 4, when they take on Bayern Munich.

#5 Bayern Munich – 14 Points (6 Games)

Bayern Munich Are Still Unbeaten In Bundesliga
Bayern Munich Boss Thomas Tuchel

German champions Bayern Munich have not been at their best this season but are yet to taste defeat in the Bundesliga. In six Bundesliga games, the Bavarians have secured four wins and played out two draws. With 14 points, Thomas Tuchel’s side are ranked third in the Bundesliga standings.

Bayern have drawn criticism for lacking spark this season. Although new signing Harry Kane has been in exceptional form, their attack has not always clicked. Their lack of energy and drive was painfully evident in the first half of their 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig on Matchday 6.

#4 Bayer Leverkusen – 16 Points (6 Games)

Bayer Leverkusen Have Gone 6 Games Without Defeat In Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen Manager & Former Player Xabi Alonso

Bundesliga high-fliers Bayer Leverkusen have been in sensational form this season. Playing six matches, Xabi Alonso’s boys have bagged five wins and been held to a draw, collecting 16 points along the way. Their near-spotless Bundesliga run has allowed them to climb to the top of the rankings.

Leverkusen have already played two of the strongest teams in the division, RB Leipzig & Bayern Munich. They beat Leipzig 3-2 and played out a 2-2 draw with the Bavarians.

#3 Arsenal – 17 Points (7 Games)

Arsenal Have Gone 7 Premier League Games Unbeaten
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Celebrating After A Goal

Last season’s Premier League runners-up, Arsenal have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign. The Gunners have played seven league matches so far, winning five and drawing two. With 17 points, Arsenal find themselves in third place in Premier League standings, behind Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal’s best league win of the season came against Manchester United on September 3. At the Emirates Stadium, the hosts picked up an impressive 3-1 victory over the Red Devils.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur – 17 Points (7 Games)

Tottenham Hotspur Are Still Unbeaten In Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Manager Ange Postecoglou

Like their crosstown rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur are also without defeat after taking part in seven Premier League matches. The Lilywhites have picked up five wins and two draws in the English top flight thus far, claiming second place in the rankings with 17 points. Ange Postecoglou’s side have scored 18 league goals this season, two more than third-placed Arsenal. Their superior goals-scored record has allowed them to pull ahead of Arsenal.

Tottenham’s best performance this season came against Liverpool last weekend (September 30), with them beating Liverpool 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

#1 Barcelona – 20 Points (8 Games)

Barcelona Have Gone 8 Games Without Defeat
Barcelona Coach Xavi

La Liga holders Barcelona sit at the top of the pile, with their unbeaten league streak stretching up to eight games. The Blaugrana have won six of their matches and drawn twice, picking up 20 points from their La Liga appointments so far.

Despite their unbeaten run in the Spanish top-flight, Barca are not leading the title race. They currently sit in second place, a point behind bitter rivals and league leaders Real Madrid.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona manager Xavi
Soccer

LATEST 8 Teams That Are Still Undefeated In The Top 5 European Leagues: Tottenham Hotspur Join Barcelona At The Summit

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  52min
champ league US
Soccer
Best Champions League Betting Sites In The USA 2023 | How To Bet On Soccer In US
Author image Andy Newton  •  15h

See below as we’ve researched the best Champions League betting sites in the USA 2023, that soccer fans can use to place their UCL bets through the season. These will…

Real Madrid Napoli
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Napoli Vs. Real Madrid – Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H, Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  19h

Record 14-time European champions Real Madrid will resume their UEFA Champions League journey with a clash against Italian champions Napoli this week. Read on to learn all the key details…

Bayern Munich Are Still Unbeaten In Bundesliga
Soccer
5 Players Who Have Completed The Most Dribbles In Top 5 European Leagues: 2 Bayern Munich Stars Feature In List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20h
PSG boss Luis Enrique
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Soccer Players On Loan Right Now: PSG Star Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 2 2023
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Claims Girona Have “Very Big” Advantage In La Liga Race
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 29 2023
PSG Star Ousmane Dembele
Soccer
PSG Transfer News: 3 Premier League Clubs Monitoring Ousmane Dembele’s Situation Ahead Of January Window
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 29 2023
Arrow to top