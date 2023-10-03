We are just two months into the 2023-24 season and have already seen our fair share of giant killings. Manchester City fell to a 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend while Real Madrid succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at Atletico Madrid, yielding their 100% start to the season. Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, and Inter Milan — the four other teams that had a perfect record until the second week of September — have also lost their streak.

Currently, no team across the top five European leagues have a 100% win record. In fact, there are only a handful of teams that have not yet tasted defeat in the league. Continue reading to meet the eight teams that are yet to lose all three points in a league game this season:

#8 Stade Rennais – 11 Points (7 Games)

Stade Rennais have shown their resiliency in the Ligue 1 this season, going seven games without defeat. Since the start of the campaign, Rennais have won twice and drawn five matches. With 11 points accumulated, Rennais find themselves in sixth place in the Ligue 1 standings.

Bruno Genesio’s side played their best football on Ligue 1 Matchday 1. They picked up a 5-1 victory over Metz, momentarily going to the top of the table.

#7 OGC Nice – 13 Points (7 Games)

OGC Nice are enjoying an excellent start to the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign. They are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, with them winning three and drawing four of their matches so far. With 13 points under their belt, Nice are placed in fourth place in the Ligue 1 rankings.

Nice’s best performance came against reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 5. Playing at the Parc des Princes, Nice bagged a massive 3-2 victory over the hosts.

#6 Borussia Dortmund – 14 Points (6 Games)

Borussia Dortmund, who painfully finished second in the Bundesliga race last season, have had a decent start to the 2023-24 season. They have now gone six games without defeat in the German top-flight, winning four times and drawing twice. With 14 points, Dortmund have claimed the third spot on the league table.

Dortmund have not yet played against a top-four team so far. Their biggest test in the Bundesliga will come on November 4, when they take on Bayern Munich.

#5 Bayern Munich – 14 Points (6 Games)

German champions Bayern Munich have not been at their best this season but are yet to taste defeat in the Bundesliga. In six Bundesliga games, the Bavarians have secured four wins and played out two draws. With 14 points, Thomas Tuchel’s side are ranked third in the Bundesliga standings.

Bayern have drawn criticism for lacking spark this season. Although new signing Harry Kane has been in exceptional form, their attack has not always clicked. Their lack of energy and drive was painfully evident in the first half of their 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig on Matchday 6.

#4 Bayer Leverkusen – 16 Points (6 Games)

Bundesliga high-fliers Bayer Leverkusen have been in sensational form this season. Playing six matches, Xabi Alonso’s boys have bagged five wins and been held to a draw, collecting 16 points along the way. Their near-spotless Bundesliga run has allowed them to climb to the top of the rankings.

Leverkusen have already played two of the strongest teams in the division, RB Leipzig & Bayern Munich. They beat Leipzig 3-2 and played out a 2-2 draw with the Bavarians.

#3 Arsenal – 17 Points (7 Games)

Last season’s Premier League runners-up, Arsenal have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign. The Gunners have played seven league matches so far, winning five and drawing two. With 17 points, Arsenal find themselves in third place in Premier League standings, behind Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal’s best league win of the season came against Manchester United on September 3. At the Emirates Stadium, the hosts picked up an impressive 3-1 victory over the Red Devils.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur – 17 Points (7 Games)

Like their crosstown rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur are also without defeat after taking part in seven Premier League matches. The Lilywhites have picked up five wins and two draws in the English top flight thus far, claiming second place in the rankings with 17 points. Ange Postecoglou’s side have scored 18 league goals this season, two more than third-placed Arsenal. Their superior goals-scored record has allowed them to pull ahead of Arsenal.

Tottenham’s best performance this season came against Liverpool last weekend (September 30), with them beating Liverpool 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

#1 Barcelona – 20 Points (8 Games)

La Liga holders Barcelona sit at the top of the pile, with their unbeaten league streak stretching up to eight games. The Blaugrana have won six of their matches and drawn twice, picking up 20 points from their La Liga appointments so far.

Despite their unbeaten run in the Spanish top-flight, Barca are not leading the title race. They currently sit in second place, a point behind bitter rivals and league leaders Real Madrid.