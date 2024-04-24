Soccer

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea: Premier League Leaders Run Circles Around Hapless Blues

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal vs Chelsea

Before the trip to Arsenal on Tuesday night (April 23), Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino addressed Cole Palmer’s absence due to illness. The Argentine urged his players to rise to the challenge and mask the absence of their leading scorer, prove they were not “Cole Palmer FC.” It is safe to say none of the Chelsea players lived up to Pochettino’s expectations.

The Pensioners ominously conceded in the fourth minute but looked decent in the remainder of the first half. However, it all came undone in the second 45, as the Gunners added four more goals to their tally to bag an emphatic 5-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Dominate Chelsea In Premier League Bout

The Premier League leaders came into Tuesday’s game as heavy favorites, but not many would have expected to see such a one-sided affair. It took them only four minutes to score the first goal, which came at the end of a sweeping team move. After receiving the ball from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz played it to Thomas Partey. The defensive midfielder then played the ball onto Declan Rice’s path, who released Leandro Trossard down the left. The nimble-footed forward crashed into the box from the left and dispatched a pile driver of a shot. Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic was the favorite to save the shot at the near post but he somehow let it slip.

After conceding the early goal, Chelsea tried their hardest to plug the leaks at the back. The north Londoners still got a few chances but failed to add to their advantage in the first half. Seven minutes into the second half, right-back Ben White scored Arsenal’s second goal of the night, dispatching Rice’s rebound with ease. Five minutes later, former Chelsea man Havertz got himself on the scoresheet, latching on to Martin Odegaard’s through-ball and beating Petrovic in a one-on-one.

In the 65th minute, Havertz doubled his money, shuffling Saka’s pass onto his left foot before thumping it home. Five minutes after Arsenal’s fourth, White dispatched a venomous volley to send Odegaard’s lobbed delivery into the back of the net, capping off a five-star performance for the hosts.

Ben White Was The Standout Performer Against The Blues

Arsenal right-back White played the best game of his season on Tuesday. Not only did he score two excellent goals, but he also made it a point to torment the opposition every chance he got. He sprayed the ball around with grace, created goalscoring opportunities, held his ground in duels, and recovered the ball with urgency. Throughout the 90 minutes, White created three chances, played 12 passes into the final third, won both his attempted tackles, and came out on top in seven of 10 duels. A Man of the Match display from the 26-year-old!

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea: Premier League Leaders Run Circles Around Hapless Blues

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 24 2024
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Liverpool, Arsenal & Manchester United’s Links With Real Madrid Defender
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 22 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United’s rumored interest in Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy. According to the journalist, Los Blancos have yet…

Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Soccer
“It’s embarrassing for football” – Barcelona Player And Manager Frustrated By Absence Of Goal-Line Technology After Defeat To Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 22 2024

Barcelona manager Xavi and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen slammed La Liga for not having the goal-line technology, suggesting their team were robbed of a goal in their defeat to Real…

Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer
“Performance after performance” – Jamie Carragher Makes Blunt Erik ten Hag Prediction After Manchester United’s Victory Over Coventry City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 22 2024
Lionel Messi Pichichi Trophy
Soccer
Pichichi Trophy: 5 Players Who Have Scored The Most Goals In La Liga This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 22 2024
Real Madrid Vs Barcelona
Soccer
Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona: Los Blancos Take Insurmountable Lead In La Liga Title Race As Blaugrana Falter At The End
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 22 2024
Coventry Vs Manchester United
Soccer
FA Cup Semi-Finals: Sensational Coventry City Win Hearts But Suffer Penalty Heartbreak To Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 21 2024
Arrow to top