Broadcast in over 200+ regions and 640 million+ homes, the Premier League is by far the most-watched sports league on the planet. More impressively, its vogue is still on the rise, with Sky Sports reporting that the UK viewership of Matchday 1 of the 2023-24 Premier League season increased by 40% compared to last season.

The worldwide reach, coupled with the deep pockets of English clubs, makes the Premier League a desirable destination for the most sought-after players in the world. Refer to the list below to check out the 10 most valuable players currently plying their trade in the top flight of English soccer.

Data via: Transfermarkt

#10 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – $84.85 million

A livewire when on song, Arsenal left-winger Gabriel Martinelli has claimed the 10th spot with his $84.85 million market valuation. The Brazilian has been at the club since July 2019 and sees his current contract expire in June 2027.

Martinelli, 22, has scored once and claimed two assists in six Premier League appearances this season. His only strike came in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday (October 8), which marked the Gunners’ first league win over the Cityzens since 2015.

#9 Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) – $84.85 million

Arguably the most sought-after young center-back in the world, Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol also happens to be the Premier League’s most valuable defender. The Croatia ace carries a price tag of $84.85 million and it will be not be surprising if the figure grows substantially in the coming years.

The 21-year-old has been playing as a left back at City, which has impacted his performance. However, given his quality, it will not be long before he finds his feet. Gvardiol, who is set to remain at the club until June 2028, has played six Premier League games, helping City keep three clean sheets.

#8 Bruino Guimaraes (Newcastle United) – $89.76 million

Newcastle United’s only representative on this list, Bruno Guimaraes’ market value stands at $89.76 million. The Brazilian defensive midfielder has been at the club since January 2022 and signed an improved deal with the club on October 7, agreeing to stay until June 2028.

The defensive midfielder has been on song in the 2023-24 Premier League season, scoring once and providing an assist in eight matches. He must keep putting in the work if the Magpies are to secure another top-four finish this season.

#7 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – $95.04 million

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is currently valued at a whopping $95.04 million, which makes him the most valuable attacking midfielder in the Premier League.

The Norwegian playmaker, who is tied to Arsenal until June 2028, has looked in great shape this season, impressing onlookers with his creativity and goalscoring ability. The 24-year-old has played eight Premier League games this term, scoring thrice and providing an assist.

#6 Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – $95.04 million

Defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, whom Chelsea signed from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this summer, is the sixth-most valuable player in the Premier League. The Ecuadorian is currently valued at $95.04 million, making him the most valuable player at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old, who signed an eight-year contract with the Blues in August, is yet to find his footing at Chelsea. Not only is he searching for his first goal or assist, but he has also looked below his lofty standards in the defensive midfield position. It will be interesting to see how long he takes to come on his own under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

#5 Rodri (Manchester City) – $105.66 million

Manchester City are currently on a two-game losing streak in the Premier League, marking their worst run since 2018. Notably, they were without their world-class defensive midfielder Rodri in both of those matches.

The 27-year-old, whose market price stands at $105.66 million, is the glue that holds the team together. He shields the defence from attacks and is capable of contributing in the final third as well, making him arguably the most efficient component of Pep Guardiola’s well-oiled machine. The Spaniard has played six Premier League games for City this season, scoring twice and providing an assist. His contract with the Cityzens runs until June 2027.

#4 Declan Rice (Arsenal) – $105.66 million

The cornerstone of Arsenal’s midfield, Declan Rice is the most valuable midfielder in the Premier League. The former West Ham United man is currently valued at a cool $105.66 million by Transfermarkt.

The 24-year-old, who moved to the Emirates Stadium in the summer window, has played eight Premier League matches so far, scoring once. Without the composure he brings to the Gunners’ midfield, they would not have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. Luckily for Mikel Arteta and Co., Rice is set to stay put at the club until June 2028.

#3 Phil Foden (Manchester City) – $116.65 million

Manchester City’s versatile left-winger Phil Foden has claimed the third spot on the list, thanks to his impressive market value of $116.65 million. The City academy graduate has been with the senior team since July 2017 and is set to remain at the club until June 2027.

Foden has scored only once in the Premier League this season, but has more than made up for it with his creativity and work rate. The England ace has claimed three assists already in the premier division of English soccer and should comfortably reach double figures by the end of the season.

#2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – $126.79 million

Arsenal posterboy Bukayo Saka is the most valuable player in his team, with his current market value standing at $126.79 million.

Saka, 22, emerged as Arsenal‘s best player as they mounted a Premier League title challenge last season, recording 14 goals and 11 assists in 38 games. The Englishman has played superbly this season as well, scoring four times and claiming two assists in seven Premier League games so far. His contract with the Gunners runs out in June 2027.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – $190.19 million

The most expensive striker in the world, Erling Haaland, has claimed the top spot of the Premier League rankings, courtesy of his astronomical $190.19 million price tag. The Norwegian is the joint-most expensive player in the world, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe sharing the podium with him.

Haaland won the Treble in his debut season with Manchester City, scoring 51 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions to help City reach the historic feat. Netting 36 goals in 35 games, Haaland also created the record for scoring the most goals in a single Premier League season (38-game format). The 23-year-old, who sees his City contract expire in June 2027, has enjoyed an explosive start to the 2023-24 campaign as well, scoring eight goals in as many Premier League games.