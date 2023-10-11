Soccer

10 Most Valuable Players In The English Premier League: Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Tops List

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
7 min read
Erling Haaland Is The Most Valuable Premier League Player
Erling Haaland Is The Most Valuable Premier League Player

Broadcast in over 200+ regions and 640 million+ homes, the Premier League is by far the most-watched sports league on the planet. More impressively, its vogue is still on the rise, with Sky Sports reporting that the UK viewership of Matchday 1 of the 2023-24 Premier League season increased by 40% compared to last season.

The worldwide reach, coupled with the deep pockets of English clubs, makes the Premier League a desirable destination for the most sought-after players in the world. Refer to the list below to check out the 10 most valuable players currently plying their trade in the top flight of English soccer.

Data via: Transfermarkt

#10 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – $84.85 million

Gabriel Martinelli Is The 10th Most Valuable Player In The Premier League
Gabriel Martinelli Scored The Winning Goal Against Manchester City On October 8

A livewire when on song, Arsenal left-winger Gabriel Martinelli has claimed the 10th spot with his $84.85 million market valuation. The Brazilian has been at the club since July 2019 and sees his current contract expire in June 2027.

Martinelli, 22, has scored once and claimed two assists in six Premier League appearances this season. His only strike came in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday (October 8), which marked the Gunners’ first league win over the Cityzens since 2015.

#9 Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) – $84.85 million

Josko Gvardiol Is The Most Valuable Defender In The Premier League
At $97.12 Million, Josko Gvardiol Is Manchester Citys Most Expensive Defender In History

Arguably the most sought-after young center-back in the world, Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol also happens to be the Premier League’s most valuable defender. The Croatia ace carries a price tag of $84.85 million and it will be not be surprising if the figure grows substantially in the coming years.

The 21-year-old has been playing as a left back at City, which has impacted his performance. However, given his quality, it will not be long before he finds his feet. Gvardiol, who is set to remain at the club until June 2028, has played six Premier League games, helping City keep three clean sheets.

#8 Bruino Guimaraes (Newcastle United) – $89.76 million

Bruno Guimaraes Îs One Of The Most Valuable Players In The Premier League
Bruno Guimaraes Signed An Improved Contract On October 7

Newcastle United’s only representative on this list, Bruno Guimaraes’ market value stands at $89.76 million. The Brazilian defensive midfielder has been at the club since January 2022 and signed an improved deal with the club on October 7, agreeing to stay until June 2028.

The defensive midfielder has been on song in the 2023-24 Premier League season, scoring once and providing an assist in eight matches. He must keep putting in the work if the Magpies are to secure another top-four finish this season.

#7 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – $95.04 million

Martin Odegaard Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In The Premier League
Martin Odegaard Has Scored 3 Goals In Premier League

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is currently valued at a whopping $95.04 million, which makes him the most valuable attacking midfielder in the Premier League.

The Norwegian playmaker, who is tied to Arsenal until June 2028, has looked in great shape this season, impressing onlookers with his creativity and goalscoring ability. The 24-year-old has played eight Premier League games this term, scoring thrice and providing an assist.

#6 Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – $95.04 million

Moises Caicedo Is The Sixth Most Valuable Player In The Premier League
Moises Caicedo Is Still Searching For His First Premier League Goal For Chelsea

Defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, whom Chelsea signed from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this summer, is the sixth-most valuable player in the Premier League. The Ecuadorian is currently valued at $95.04 million, making him the most valuable player at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old, who signed an eight-year contract with the Blues in August, is yet to find his footing at Chelsea. Not only is he searching for his first goal or assist, but he has also looked below his lofty standards in the defensive midfield position. It will be interesting to see how long he takes to come on his own under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

#5 Rodri (Manchester City) – $105.66 million

Manchester City Midfielder Is The 5th Most Valuable Player In The Premier League
Manchester City Midfielder Scored The Winner In The 2023 Champions League Final

Manchester City are currently on a two-game losing streak in the Premier League, marking their worst run since 2018. Notably, they were without their world-class defensive midfielder Rodri in both of those matches.

The 27-year-old, whose market price stands at $105.66 million, is the glue that holds the team together. He shields the defence from attacks and is capable of contributing in the final third as well, making him arguably the most efficient component of Pep Guardiola’s well-oiled machine. The Spaniard has played six Premier League games for City this season, scoring twice and providing an assist. His contract with the Cityzens runs until June 2027.

#4 Declan Rice (Arsenal) – $105.66 million

Declan Rice Is The Most Expensive Midfielder In The Premier League
Arsenal Star Declan Rice In Action

The cornerstone of Arsenal’s midfield, Declan Rice is the most valuable midfielder in the Premier League. The former West Ham United man is currently valued at a cool $105.66 million by Transfermarkt.

The 24-year-old, who moved to the Emirates Stadium in the summer window, has played eight Premier League matches so far, scoring once. Without the composure he brings to the Gunners’ midfield, they would not have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. Luckily for Mikel Arteta and Co., Rice is set to stay put at the club until June 2028.

#3 Phil Foden (Manchester City) – $116.65 million

Phil Foden Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In The Premier League
Phil Foden Is One Of The Best Wingers In The Premier League

Manchester City’s versatile left-winger Phil Foden has claimed the third spot on the list, thanks to his impressive market value of $116.65 million. The City academy graduate has been with the senior team since July 2017 and is set to remain at the club until June 2027.

Foden has scored only once in the Premier League this season, but has more than made up for it with his creativity and work rate. The England ace has claimed three assists already in the premier division of English soccer and should comfortably reach double figures by the end of the season.

#2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – $126.79 million

Bukayo Saka Is The Second-Most Valuable Player In The Premier League
Bukayo Saka Has Scored 4 Goals This Season

Arsenal posterboy Bukayo Saka is the most valuable player in his team, with his current market value standing at $126.79 million.

Saka, 22, emerged as Arsenal‘s best player as they mounted a Premier League title challenge last season, recording 14 goals and 11 assists in 38 games. The Englishman has played superbly this season as well, scoring four times and claiming two assists in seven Premier League games so far. His contract with the Gunners runs out in June 2027.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – $190.19 million

Erling Haaland Has Is The Most Valuable Player In The Premier League
Erling Haaland Has Scored 8 Premier League Goals This Season

The most expensive striker in the world, Erling Haaland, has claimed the top spot of the Premier League rankings, courtesy of his astronomical $190.19 million price tag. The Norwegian is the joint-most expensive player in the world, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe sharing the podium with him.

Haaland won the Treble in his debut season with Manchester City, scoring 51 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions to help City reach the historic feat. Netting 36 goals in 35 games, Haaland also created the record for scoring the most goals in a single Premier League season (38-game format). The 23-year-old, who sees his City contract expire in June 2027, has enjoyed an explosive start to the 2023-24 campaign as well, scoring eight goals in as many Premier League games.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Erling Haaland Is The Most Valuable Premier League Player
Soccer

LATEST 10 Most Valuable Players In The English Premier League: Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Tops List

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h
rooneybrady 1
Soccer
Tom Brady To Pay Wayne Rooney ‘Three Times’ More Than Former Birmingham City Manager John Eustace
Author image Louis Fargher  •  17h

Former DC United manager, Wayne Rooney, has been rumoured to take over as head coach at English side, Birmingham City. The Blues are part-owned by Tom Brady, who is set…

Worst Transfers in Football
Soccer
The Worst Transfers in Football History: Barcelona Feature Heavily in Our Top 10
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  19h

With players like Romelu Lukaku actively trying to rectify their careers this season after less than favourable moves, the team here at Sportslens decided to sit down and take a look…

Premier League
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Squads In The English Premier League
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  19h
Manchester United Star Jadon Sancho
Soccer
“What do you expect the player to do?” – John Obi-Mikel Slams Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Over Jadon Sancho Treatment
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  19h
Liverpool Striker Diogo Jota
Soccer
“That’s A Challenge” – Diogo Jota Discusses Growing Pains At Liverpool Following Slew Of Summer Changes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20h
Eden Hazard Has Retired From Soccer
Soccer
Eden Hazard Retires: A Great Story With A Bitter Ending
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Arrow to top