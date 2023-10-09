Soccer

“He could play for Real Madrid right now, no danger” – Ian Wright Claims Arsenal Ace Is Good Enough To Start For Los Blancos

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal Have Gone 7 Premier League Games Unbeaten
Arsenal Have Gone 7 Premier League Games Unbeaten

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on William Saliba following the Gunners’ win over Manchester City, saying he is good enough to walk into Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid team.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured a 1-0 win over reigning English and European champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. Gabriel Martinelli’s deflected strike in the 85th minute ended up being the difference between the two teams. It was their first league win over City since 2015, with them coming out second-best in their last 12 Premier League meetings.

Saliba Was Key To Restricting Erling Haaland

Arsenal’s center-back pairing William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes were responsible for containing one of the best strikers in the world, Erling Haaland. It was not an easy task by any means, but the pair managed to get the job done, keeping the Norwegian from attempting even a single shot over the course of the game.

Saliba, who served as the leader of the backline, completed five recoveries, won all three of his duels, and made two clearances. The Frenchman was flawless in possession as well, completing 69 of 70 passes.

Wright Reserves High Praise For Arsenal Star

Shortly after Arsenal’s statement win over Manchester City, Wright took to his Apple Music podcast “Wrighty’s House” to react to the Gunners’ performance. He reserved special praise for Saliba, claiming he was good enough for Real Madrid‘s first XI.

The Englishman said:

I think [Erling] Haaland will see William Saliba as the defender that, ‘I need to be on my game today’. I know we’ve had games where they’ve still scored against us but Saliba is just getting better.

Two of the biggest signings was him and [Bukayo] Saka, obviously we knew Saka was going to sign. You have to look at him and think to yourself, he could play for Real Madrid right now, no danger. He could play for any of them, could play for anyone he wants.”

He concluded by saying:

So, for us to sign him up because he’s at that age where you think, where are you going now?

In the Premier League, I don’t care what anyone says it is the best league in the world and he’s here, he’s here for another four years, he’s only going to enhance himself and get better.

Saliba joined Arsenal from St. Etienne in the summer of 2019 but became a regular only upon returning from a loan spell to Marseille. He has thus far played 44 games for Arsenal’s senior team in all competitions, scoring thrice and claiming two assists. The France international’s Arsenal contract expires in June 2027.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham Was The Standout Performer Of UCL Matchday 2
Soccer

LATEST Real Madrid Salaries: Wages Of New Los Blancos Signings Revealed

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4min
Arsenal Have Gone 7 Premier League Games Unbeaten
Soccer
“He could play for Real Madrid right now, no danger” – Ian Wright Claims Arsenal Ace Is Good Enough To Start For Los Blancos
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  55min

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on William Saliba following the Gunners’ win over Manchester City, saying he is good enough to walk into Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid team….

Arsenal Vs Manchester City 1
Soccer
Victory At Last: Arsenal Secure Statement Victory Over Champions Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

The 2022-23 Premier League race saw Arsenal announce themselves to the world. Their race with Manchester City screamed ambition; it proved beyond reasonable doubt that the Gunners were not just…

Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano Claims Mauricio Pochettino Wanted To Make An Example Out Of Chelsea Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“Have they got that defensive stability, Liverpool?” – Gary Neville Names Two Players Who Could Have Made Reds Title Contenders
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Brazil And France International Games
Soccer
5 Games To Look Forward To Over The International Break: France & Brazil To Face Stiff Competition
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Jude Bellingham Is The Leading Scoring Midfielder In Europe
Soccer
7 Midfielders With Most Goals Across Top 5 European Leagues: Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Tops Chart By Landslide
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Arrow to top