The 2022-23 Premier League race saw Arsenal announce themselves to the world. Their race with Manchester City screamed ambition; it proved beyond reasonable doubt that the Gunners were not just in it for UEFA Champions League qualification. They were finally prepared and gunning for the big one.

This season, Mikel Arteta’s side have started as one of the Premier League favorites. And on Sunday, they well and truly declared their intention with a landmark victory over reigning English and European champions Manchester City.

Arsenal Exorcise Manchester City Demon

Arsenal welcomed Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium for their Premier League Matchday 8 meeting on Sunday afternoon. They had a full house cheering them on, but the lingering fear of yet another Man City victory remained.

The Cityzens pressed the Londoners hard and true from the first minute, pushing them to fumble and give them an opening. Arsenal, to their great credit, did not give in, holding firm and true until substitute Gabriel Martinelli popped up with the favorably deflected winning goal in the 85th minute. The slender 1-0 victory marked Arsenal’s first Premier League win over Manchester City since 2015, ending their 12-game losing streak.

After the game, a delighted Arteta lauded his team for showing commendable fighting spirit, expressing his pride in being able to manage a team of such personality. He said (via The Guardian):

“So proud. We had to make it happen. We knew there would be moments when we had to suffer, and it was a big, big performance. We were really aggressive in the second half and the changes really helped – they gave us a new energy.

“It’s not easy to get out against a high press. What I like is the courage: if it doesn’t happen, keep doing it, keep doing it; that’s the team we are.”

Declan Rice The True Star Of The Arsenal Show

Martinelli’s winning goal has made all the headlines, and understandably so. However, if there was one man who kept Arsenal in fighting shape until the end, it was their new defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

The England international was the cornerstone of Arsenal’s midfield, passing the ball around with ease, beating the press, making vital interceptions, and creating chances whenever he got the chance. Had it not been for his flawless midfield play, the fans at the Emirates probably would not have had such a wide smile on their faces.

Over the course of the game, Rice created two chances, won two of three tackles, made four recoveries, and completed 36 of 40 passes. His most important contribution, however, came in the fifth minute, when he headed away Josko Gvardiol’s volley on the line.

The former West Ham United midfielder has become a natural leader at Arsenal, and Arteta will need him to keep firing if the Gunners are to return to the podium after 20 long years.