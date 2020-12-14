Leicester City, West Ham and Arsenal linked with Amadou Diawara

Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara has been linked with a move to the Premier League and it seems that the likes of Leicester City and West Ham United might be keen on the player.

The physically imposing midfielder was heavily linked with Arsenal and Leicester City in the summer but he chose to stay at the Italian club eventually.





Latest reports (via The Sun) claim that Roma are now prepared to cash in on the midfielder next month and he could be available for a fee of just £15 million.

Diawara has not been a key player for Roma this season and he has made just two appearances in the League for the Italians.

The midfielder arrived with a big reputation from Napoli last summer but he has failed to establish himself as a key first-team star at Roma.

It is evident that Roma are looking to cut their losses on him and it will be interesting to see if Leicester City and West Ham United are prepared to pay the asking price for the midfielder in January.

Apparently, West Ham will only move for Diawara if they lose Declan Rice. The England international has been linked with a move away from the Hammers and it remains to be seen if the Londoners can hold onto him until the end of this season.

The Roma midfielder is believed to be keen on a move away from the Italian club as well and a transfer to the Premier League could prove to be the ideal next step in his career.

The likes of Leicester City and Arsenal could use a bit of physicality and defensive cover in their midfield and Diawara would be a smart addition for the right price.

The 23-year-old is still quite young and he is yet to reach his peak. Both Leicester City and Arsenal could help him realise that potential with regular first-team football in the Premier League.