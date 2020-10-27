Frank Lampard believes he is judged differently from other Premier League managers

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes that he is judged differently from the other managers in the Premier League.

Asked if he feels he is judged differently, Lampard said to Independent: “I think possibly, yes; I think when I got this job a lot of people were questioning me getting the job.

“A lot of people told me ‘are you sure you want to take it’ because of maybe opinion. And I think when sometimes people can be very quick to form opinions straight away, for whatever reason, and being a young English manager with one year at Derby some of that I understood.

“But at the same time I think sometimes we just have to judge people on face value, like we do judge any manager; it doesn’t matter where you’re from, I think all managers should be judged the same.”

The former England international has done a decent job at Stamford Bridge so far but he is under pressure to deliver trophies at the London club now.





He helped the Blues get into the Champions League last season and then Lampard was heavily backed during the summer transfer window. The 42-year-old will be expected to challenge for trophies this season.

However, Chelsea have started the season in mixed form and it will be interesting to see if the former Blues midfielder can turn it around and help his side put together a winning run.

A club of Chelsea’s stature should be challenging for the Premier League title every year but the Blues are clearly behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in terms of quality.

They have spent a lot of money this summer and it will be interesting to see if they can bridge the gap with the title challengers over the next few months.

As for Frank Lampard, he will have to sort out Chelsea’s defensive vulnerabilities in order for the Blues to succeed this season. So far Chelsea have looked mediocre at the back under Frank Lampard and they need to improve in that department.

Some of his direct rivals like Klopp, Mourinho and Guardiola are proven winners and Lampard will have to compete with them despite his lack of experience. Furthermore, the fact that the likes of Arteta have already won a trophy has put the Chelsea manager under more pressure.

With the kind of backing he has received, Lampard will also be expected to win trophies this season. Arteta has managed to win a cup with Arsenal with a much inferior squad and lesser resources.