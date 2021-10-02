Live horse racing live streaming this Sunday includes the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe race card on QuinnBet. There are tons of chances to watch and bet on horse racing in the UK, Ireland and France on a massive day for the sport. Seeing all the action live at QuinnBet comes free of charge. Register with their sportsbook as a new customer and get a £25 risk free bet today.

The horse racing live streaming available on Sunday, 3 October, is impressive. With both jumps and Flat races available, there is plenty of action to watch.

Arc Weekend reaches a crescendo with France’s most famous race at Longchamp in Paris. In the Emerald Isle, meanwhile, there is graded jumps action at Tipperary and a Flat card at Killarney. National Hunt meetings at Uttoxeter and Kelso complete a superb Sunday. Read all about the horse racing live streaming on offer today in more detail below:

Live Stream Sunday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

There are three Grade 3 races in Ireland taking place at Tipperary, so the jumps season gets back into full swing. The 2m Joe Mac Novice Hurdle (1:00) sees Willie Mullins pair Arctic Warrior and Purple Mountain tackle Henry De Bromhead runner Annie G.

Later on, Galway Hurdle hero Saldier meets Jason The Militant in another class between those two stables in the 2m Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle (1:30). A competitive renewal of the extended 2m 3f Like A Butterfly Novice Chase (3:45), sponsored this year by O’Dwyer Steel, pits runners from leading Irish yards against each other too.

All about the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe race card

Arc day in France makes live horse racing streaming essential viewing this Sunday. From the juvenile contests, the Prix Marcel Boussac (1:15) for fillies and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (1:50), to the big one later on and beyond, there are six Group 1s at Longchamp. The 1m 4f Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe itself (3:05) sees Godolphin’s Classic-winning duo Adayar and Hurricane Lane tackle globetrotting mare Tarnawa and young filly Snowfall, who won The Oaks at Epsom.

Later on, the 1m 2f Prix de l’Opera for fillies and mares (3:50) has a wide-open look to it. Sprinters try the 5f Prix de l’Abbaye afterwards (4:25) with Glorious Goodwood Group 2 scorer Suesa out for a breakthrough success at the highest level. Glass Slippers has finished first and second in the Abbaye in the last two years, so commands respect.

Even 7f specialists get a Group 1 on the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe race card in the concluding Prix de la Foret (5:00). Godolphin have Space Blues running, while the home team looks strong courtesy of Sagamiyra, Duhail and Speak Of The Devil. Ireland send Pearls Galore, while Kinross for the Ralph Beckett stable also has claims.

Sunday’s Live Horse Racing Streaming Schedule – 3 October

Tipperary – first race 13:00 BST

Killarney – first race 13:10 BST

Longchamp – first race 13:15 BST

Uttoxeter – first race 13:37 BST

Kelso – first race 13:55 BST

