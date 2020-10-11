West Ham fail with £13m bid for Josh King

West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking options before the transfer window closes and they have identified Josh King as a target.

Bournemouth have been relegated to the Championship and King is too good to play at that level.





The 28-year-old has been linked with a move back to the Premier League and it seems that the Hammers are keen on signing him.

According to Alex Crook from Talksport, the London club have had a £13 million bid rejected for the Bournemouth attacker.

#WHUFC have had a £13m for #AFCB striker Josh King rejected. The Cherries are fuming that King has already agreed personal terms with the Hammers without the transfer fee being sorted. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) October 11, 2020

Apparently, the player has already agreed on personal terms with the Hammers.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can agree on a fee with the Championship outfit before the transfer window closes next week.

Josh King has plenty of Premier League experience and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at West Ham if he moves to the London club.

Furthermore, he can play multiple roles in attack and his versatility will be an added bonus for David Moyes and West Ham United.

King has been linked with other Premier League clubs like Aston Villa as well this summer.