Aston Villa looking to sign Josh King before the window closes

Aston Villa are looking to sign Josh King from Bournemouth before the transfer window closes.

The 28 year old has been linked with several Premier League clubs this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.





According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are trying to free up their wage bill so that they can sign the Bournemouth attacker.

The domestic transfer window closes on the 16th of October and Villa will have to move quickly if they want to sign King.

The 28 year old is too good for the Championship and he has proven his quality in the Premier League. Given his contract situation, he is likely to be available for a reasonable price and it would be a very smart investment from Aston Villa if they manage to snap him up.

Josh King has one year left on his current contract with the Cherries and he could be available for £10-12million.

Aston Villa have already signed a quality attacker in Ollie Watkins but Josh King will add more quality and depth to the position. Furthermore, the Bournemouth star can play in the wide areas or as a second striker.

Apart from his quality, his versatility will be an added bonus for Aston Villa.