Tottenham fans react to links with Sergio Reguilon

Tottenham are thought to be one of the clubs interested in signing the Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon.

The 23-year-old has been linked with Manchester United, Juventus, Inter Milan as per the reports we covered earlier.





It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can bring him to the Premier League this summer.

Reguilon was on loan at Sevilla last season and he was outstanding for them. He was a key member of the squad that won the Europa League.

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old would be an upgrade on the likes of Ben Davies next season.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can agree on a fee with the Spanish giants for the defender now.

They aren’t the only ones after Reguilon this summer and Tottenham should look to make their move quickly in order to fend off the competition and secure the defender’s services.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his potential signing and here is what they had to say.

