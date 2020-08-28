Tottenham keen on Sergio Reguilon

Tottenham are thought to be keen on signing the Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon this summer.

The player has been linked with a move to Chelsea as well but the Blues ended up signing Ben Chilwell earlier this week. It will be interesting to see where Reguilon ends up now.





As per Marca, Los Blancos will demand around €20-25 million (£18-22m) for the player. Juventus, Manchester United and Inter Milan are keeping tabs on the player as well.

Reguilon was on loan at Sevilla this past season and he helped the Spanish club win the Europa League.

The 23-year-old has no future at Real Madrid and it would be better for him to move on this summer. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and move to Tottenham could be ideal.

The Londoners have Ben Davies as their first choice left-back but Reguilon would be an upgrade on the Welshman.

It is likely that Real Madrid could sanction his sale for a reasonable offer.

Also, the player could be tempted if the Premier League side come forward with a concrete offer in the next few weeks. The chance to play in England is an attractive option for most players and Reguilon and would get to work with a world-class manager like Jose Mourinho as well.

Apart from his defensive qualities, Reguilon is very impressive going forward as well. He would add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack next season.