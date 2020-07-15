Thiago Alcântara expected to join Manchester United

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

A few weeks ago, the 29-year-old Spaniard was expected to join Liverpool but now Sport (via Sportwitness) are reporting that the player is about to sign for their rivals, Manchester United instead.





Thiago is thought to be keen on a new challenge and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

When he is fit, he is a world-class midfielder and he would improve Manchester United a lot. However, it will be interesting to see how Solskjaer accommodates him alongside Pogba in the midfield.

United already have Matic and Fernandes in their side.

If Thiago moves to Manchester United, he is likely to demand regular first-team football. Unless Paul Pogba is on the move this summer, Thiago’s signing would seem strange.

Pogba plays in a similar role to that of the Spaniard and United paid big money for him. It is highly unlikely that they will bench Pogba and offer the starting berth to Thiago.

As for Liverpool, Thiago certainly would have been an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Furthermore, the German manager admitted his admiration for the player earlier as well.

Time will tell whether Sport’s report is genuine and the Spaniard joins the Old Trafford outfit this summer.