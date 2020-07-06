Jurgen Klopp reacts to the transfer links with Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has addressed the rumours surrounding Thiago Alcantara’s potential move to Anfield yesterday.

After the win over Aston Villa, Klopp claimed that he doesn’t wish to answer transfer related questions. However, he did mention that Thiago is a very good player and he likes the Bayern Munich star.





Klopp said to Liverpool Echo: “Would you be surprised if I don’t give an answer on that, just because I never answer these kinds of questions. Thiago Alcantara is a really good player. Like a lot of other players out there, I like (him) a lot. But that’s all I have to say about that.”

It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old ends up at Anfield this summer.

Liverpool could use a central midfielder of his quality and it would be a tremendous signing for them. He would add craft, flair and technical ability to their midfield. The Reds have been missing that extra bit of creativity from the middle since Philippe Coutinho’s departure.

Recent reports state that Thiago could cost around €35m. The player wants a new challenge now and a move to Anfield would be ideal for him as well.

The Reds are one of the best clubs in the world right now and they will be challenging for the Premier League and the Champions League next season. Thiago could certainly help them achieve those goals.

The only downside of the move is that Thiago is injury prone and his availability could be an issue over the course of the season. If he can stay fit, he could prove to be a world-class signing for Liverpool.