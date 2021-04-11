Rangers tracking Dijon centre-back Senou Coulibaly

According to Foot Mercato (via GFFN), Scottish Premiership champions Rangers have registered an interest in Dijon centre-back Senou Coulibaly.

However, Rangers face competition for the Frenchman, with Championship club Huddersfield Town also keeping tabs on the 26-year-old.

Rangers are looking to bolster their squad when the summer transfer window opens to strengthen their title defence next season.

Steven Gerrard’s side know that they cannot afford to rest on their laurels after knocking Celtic off their perch.

Landing another quality defender will help strengthen their backline, and Coulibaly has been identified as a prospective target.

The Dijon star still has two years left on his contract, and landing him might not come cheaply.

Coulibaly is an all-action defender, and his serious pace could also come in handy at Ibrox.

He was clocked travelling at an impressive 36km/h by the LFP last season, and that ability will definitely attract more suitors.

It is an impressive quality for someone who stands at 6 ft 4 in, and Rangers will be keen to land their man.

With two goals in 16 Ligue 1 games this term, Coulibaly is also a goal threat at the other end – a quality that the Light Blues need.

With Dijon all but guaranteed to relegate at the end of this term, they are likely to cash in on one of their best players this summer, and Rangers have a realistic chance of signing the Frenchman.

