Rangers FC news: Highly-rated youngster Pablo Torre on the radar of Scottish side

Rangers have been keeping tabs on highly rated youngster Pablo Torre, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has been earning rave reviews in Spain’s third tier for Santander this season.

He has already scored three goals and created six assists this campaign for the Spanish side.

His performances have attracted the attention of Rangers who are monitoring the progress of the talented youngster with a view to signing him in the summer, as per the Daily Record.

The Spaniard’s current contract at Santander is set to run out in 2025. However, the Scottish giants can activate the £4 million transfer release clause in his deal to secure his signature.

And considering Santander’s current financial difficulties, the Gers could also get the player’s services for even a lower fee.

However, they face competition for the signature of the 19-year-old as Real Madrid are also said to be keen on him.

Rangers have been impressive in the Scottish Premiership so far this season. They haven’t lost a match in the league since their 1-0 loss at Dundee United in August.

The Gers are currently six points ahead of Celtic at the top of the table, having won 16 of their 20 matches.

Their most recent victory came against St. Mirren who lost 2-0 at Ibrox Stadium, with Scott Wright and Alfredo Morelos earning their names on the scoresheet.