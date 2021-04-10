Rangers keeping tabs on Morecambe winger Carlos Mendes Gomes

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are keeping tabs on Morecambe winger Carlos Mendes Gomes ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The Light Blues have already run the rule over the Senegalese a couple of times this term and have contacted the English League Two outfit about him.

Gomes is out of contract at the end of the season after spending three seasons with Morecambe, and Rangers are interested in recruiting his services having done their due diligence on him.

The 22-year-old winger is a graduate of Atletico Madrid academy, and he has shown his potential with the English club.

Sportslens View

Rangers want to retain the Scottish Premiership title next term after pipping Celtic to it a few weeks ago, and manager Steven Gerrard is looking to recruit quality players for the job ahead this summer.

Gomes has bagged 12 goals and weighed in with two assists in 37 League Two games so far this season, and he should not have a problem hitting the ground running in the Scottish Premiership.

He is not likely to be short of suitors in the summer being a free agent, but the availability of Champions League football at Ibrox should definitely tempt him into joining Rangers ahead of others.

The Light Blues cannot afford to rest on their laurels, and they need to make quality additions to their squad this summer if they are to prevent Celtic from launching a comeback next season.

A quality and free signing like Gomes will come in handy, and it will be interesting to see whether Rangers will be able to complete his signing.

