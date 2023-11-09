UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Top 5 Performers From Matchday 4

Sushan Chakraborty
UEFA Champions League Trophy
UEFA Champions League Trophy

Matchday 4 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season presented fans with a host of memorable clashes. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City maintained their 100% start to the campaign by clinching impressive victories and securing passage to the Round Of 16. Barcelona, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), meanwhile, suffered damaging defeats, drawing criticism from fans and pundits across the globe.

Gameweek 4 also witnessed some top-tier performances from some of the best players in the business, and below we will shed light on them. Here are the top five players who stole the show this week:

#5 Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior Was One Of The Best Performers Of UCL MD 4
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior Scored Once And Claimed An Assist In A 3-0 Win Over Braga

After a couple of disappointing performances, Real Madrid No. 7 Vinicius Junior popped up with an eye-popping display in the Champions League. The Brazilian left-winger scored once and provided an assist as Los Merengues cruised to a 3-0 victory over Braga on Wednesday night (November 8).

The jet-heeled winger was too hot to handle for the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. He effortlessly glided past them time and again, creating a game-high seven chances. Vinicius Junior also attempted five dribbles, made three recoveries, and won two ground duels.

#4 Jack Grealish – Manchester City

Jack Grealish Was One Of The Best Players On Champions League Matchday 4
Jack Grealish Created 7 Chances Against Young Boys

Although Erling Haaland scored two goals in a 3-0 victory over Young Boys on UCL Matchday 4, Jack Grealish was Manchester City’s most impressive player. The Englishman was practically everywhere, pressing hard and forcing the opposition to spill. He also popped up with defense-piercing passes on cue, setting up Phil Foden’s goal with a perfectly weighted pass in the first-half injury time.

Grealish created a game-high seven chances against Young Boys. He also delivered two accurate long balls, made five recoveries, won all seven of his ground duels, and drew five fouls.

#3 Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann Was One Of The Best Performers In UCL Matchday 4
Antoine Griezmann Scored A Brace In A 6-0 Win Over Celtic

Antoine Griezmann fired on all cylinders as Atletico Madrid secured an emphatic 6-0 win over Celtic on Matchday 4 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season. The Frenchman scored a brace in that game, taking his UCL tally for the season to four goals in as many games.

Griezmann also operated as Los Rojiblancos’ creator-in-chief against Celtic, completing 49 passes (88% accuracy) and creating four chances.

#2 Alvaro Morata – Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Morata Was One Of The Best Performers Of UCL Matchday 4
Alvaro Morata Scored A Brace In a 6-0 Victory Over Celtic

Atletico Madrid dropped a masterclass on Matchday 4, inflicting a massive 6-0 defeat upon Scottish giants Celtic. Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann both pitched in with braces, but the Spaniard also had an assist to his name, allowing him to clinch a higher spot on the list. The former Real Madrid striker claimed his solitary assist in the 66th minute, playing substitute Samuel Dias Lino into space out wide, leading to his arrowing finish.

Morata also created a couple of chances, made two recoveries, and won three of four duels.

#1 Harry Kane – Bayern Munich

Harry Kane Was One Of The Best Players Of Champions League MD 4
Harry Kane Scored A Match-Winning Brace Against Galatasaray

Harry Kane extended his purple patch for Bayern Munich by producing a jaw-dropping performance against Galatasaray on Matchday 4 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign. The center-forward scored both goals as the Bavarians claimed a 2-1 victory over the visitors at the Allianz Arena. With the brace, Kane has now taken his season tally to 19 goals in only 15 games.

In addition to scoring both goals, Kane also completed 18 passes, including six into the final third; made three recoveries, and won an impressive six of seven aerial duels.

