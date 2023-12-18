Former NBA G League player Chance Comanche has been arrested alongside his girlfriend in connection with the kidnap and murder of a woman in Las Vegas.

The ex-Stockton Kings player, 27, and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, were arrested last week. The pair have been charged with kidnapping and murdering Harnden’s friend, Marayna Rodgers.

Police announced on Sunday that the remains of the missing woman were found in the desert near Las Vegas. Stockton Kings, an affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced on Friday that they had released Comanche from the team.

Rodgers was reported missing on December 7, and had arranged to meet with the pair now charged with her murder, police said.

“Early in the investigation, detectives suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden and her boyfriend Comanche for their role in the kidnapping and disappearance of Rodgers,” the police told CNN.

Following the arrests, investigators learned the location of Rogers’ remains. She was found in a desert area of Henderson, about 20 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Harnden has since been charged with murder and theft, as well as kidnap. Comanche has not as yet had a murder charge filed against him, but police said both suspects’ charges would be “amended to open murder through coordination with the Clark County District Attorney’s office.”

Chance Comanche was arrested in Sacramento, California by FBI personnel on Friday, and awaits extradition to Nevada.

A G League player from the Stockton Kings was arrested by the FBI in connection with a woman's disappearance in Las Vegas 27-year-old Chance Comanche is now in custody facing kidnapping charges and has been released by the Stockton Kings pic.twitter.com/U7pGjIsv05 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 17, 2023

Who Is Chance Comanche?

Born in Los Angeles on April 14 1996, the 6’10 power forward/centre graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 2015. Comanche averaged 20.1 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks per game in his way to a Southern Section 3A title as a senior.

He spent two years at the University of Arizona from 2015-2017. He played 60 times, averaging 4.9 points per game. In 2017, he declared for that season’s NBA draft, forgoing his remaining two years of college eligibility. However, he failed to secure an NBA contract and went undrafted.

Following his failure in the 2017 draft, Comanche joined the Drew League, a pro-am league, after nor being invited to the NBA Summer League. He joined the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G League in November that season, averaging 9.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

In January 2019, Comanche moved to the Canton Charge, before signing with the Enid Outlaws of The Basketball League in 2021. He scored 43 points in a 152-78 win for the Outlaws versus the Lewisville Leopards. On average, Comanche racked up 27.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

He moved to Turkey in June 2021, signing with Turkish Basketball First League side, Ankara DSİ S.K. He was named league player of the week following a 24-point game against Bornova Belediyespor.

Chance Comanche’s NBA Career

Comanche returned stateside in November 2022 and was named to the Stockton Kings’ opening night roster. He moved to the Portland Trail Blazers in April 2023, making his NBA debut in a 157-101 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

On October 2, 2023, he joined the Sacramento Kings but was waived just ten days later. He rejoined the Stockton kings in November but was against waived on December 15. The Kings then released Chance Comanche after he was arrested by the FBI in connection with the death of Marayna Rodgers.