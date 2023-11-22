Basketball

NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Warriors Vs. Suns Game Via BetOnline

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Steph Curry Warriors pic
Steph Curry Warriors pic

Tonight, Steph Curry and the Warriors will be on the road to face his former teammate Kevin Durant, and the Suns. This will be their second matchup of the season. Phoenix went on the road for their first game of the season and snuck out a 108-104 win. Booker’s 32 points led the Suns that game. Phoenix is 8-6 this season and they’ve won their last four in a row. 

Golden State has been struggling recently, losing six of their last seven games. That puts the Warriors at 7-8 this season and the addition of Chris Paul hasn’t elevated the Warriors as they’d hoped it would. He’s started the last four games in a row for Golden State. The veteran PG is averaging (9.8) points and (7.7) assists per game for the Warriors who are 7-8 so far in the 2023-24 season.

The Golden State Warriors will be on the road tonight to face the Phoenix Suns

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Warriors vs. Suns game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Suns game on ESPN

1. Steph Curry Over 5.5 three-pointers @ (-103) via BetOnline

At 35 years old, Steph Curry is still an elite player in the NBA and there are no signs of him slowing down. Through 13 games this season, Curry is averaging a team-leading (30.4) points per game. With Chris Paul on the team, Curry doesn’t need to worry as much about setting his teammates. He can continue to look for his shot and create off the dribble.

Tonight, his O/U for made threes is at (5.5) vs. the Suns. So far this season, Curry has gone over that number in six of his 13 games played in the 2023-24 season. His three-point percentage is at (.453) through his first 13 games played. Golden State is desperate to get back on a winning streak and climb the rankings in the West.

Bet Steph Curry Over 5.5  three-pointers (-103) @ BetOnline

2. Devin Booker Over 7.5 assists @ (+108) via BetOnline 

Without Chris Paul on the team this season, the Suns were left without a play-making PG. Injuries have limited Devin Booker’s playing time this season, but he is leading the team in assists per game (9.2) this season. Booker has missed eight of Phoenix’s 14 games so far in 2023-24. Averaging over nine assists per game crushes his former career-high of (6.8) per game back in 2018-19. Even while finding his teammates, Booker’s (28.7) points per game are also a career-high.

Booker’s O/U for assists is set at (7.5) vs. the Warriors. He’s gone over that number in four of his six games played this season. Bradley Beal was supposed to take on more of a PG role this season, but he’s missed more time than Booker has. There’s no definite answer as to when he’ll return from a back injury. Until then, Booker will continue to be selfless and set up his teammates.

Bet Devin Booker Over 7.5  assists (-108) @ BetOnline

3. Andrew Wiggins Over 19.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (103) via BetOnline 

In Andrew Wiggins’ first full season with the Warriors, he helped lead the team to an NBA title in 2022. Since then, he’s been a solid player for the Warriors, but injuries limited his availability last season. In 2021-22, he played 73 games for Golden State and only appeared in 37 games in 2023-23. However, Wiggins has been healthy this season and has played in all 15 games for the Warriors.

The veteran SF does a little bit of everything for the Golden State this season. His O/U for points, rebounds, and assists is set at (19.5) tonight vs. the Suns. Wiggins has gone over that number in six of his 15 games played in 2023-24. Tonight will be the second time this season that the Warriors will play the Suns.

Bet Andrew Wiggins Over 19.5  points, rebounds, and assists (-103) @ BetOnline

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Steph Curry Warriors pic
Basketball

LATEST NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Warriors Vs. Suns Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  33min
merlin 171257145 7ba5f3f0 be52 4c91 aa52 e0e921c4a162 superJumbo
Basketball
Kevin Garnett still gets paid $5 million every year by the Boston Celtics
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 11 2023

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett is still being paid $5 million every year by the franchise following his retirement in 2016. Garnett played 21 seasons in the NBA and established…

NBA Player prop
Basketball
How to Bet On The NBA Finals in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 31 2023

Utah sports betting sites are ready to go for this year’s NBA Finals and we have all the info you need to get the most from your bets. Want the…

NBA Player prop
Basketball
How to Bet On The NBA Finals in Texas | TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 31 2023
NBA Player prop
Basketball
How to Bet On The NBA Finals in South Dakota | SD Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 31 2023
NBA Player prop
Basketball
How to Bet On The NBA Finals in South Carolina | SC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 31 2023
NBA Player prop
Basketball
How to Bet On The NBA Finals in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 31 2023
Arrow to top