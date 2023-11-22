Tonight, Steph Curry and the Warriors will be on the road to face his former teammate Kevin Durant, and the Suns. This will be their second matchup of the season. Phoenix went on the road for their first game of the season and snuck out a 108-104 win. Booker’s 32 points led the Suns that game. Phoenix is 8-6 this season and they’ve won their last four in a row.

Golden State has been struggling recently, losing six of their last seven games. That puts the Warriors at 7-8 this season and the addition of Chris Paul hasn’t elevated the Warriors as they’d hoped it would. He’s started the last four games in a row for Golden State. The veteran PG is averaging (9.8) points and (7.7) assists per game for the Warriors who are 7-8 so far in the 2023-24 season.

Have yourself a night, KD! 👏 ▪️ Played 1,000th Career Game

▪️ Moved into 11th All-Time in Scoring

▪️ Got the Victory

▪️ Received the Game Ball pic.twitter.com/2xBs9pgT6j — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 22, 2023

1. Steph Curry Over 5.5 three-pointers @ (-103) via BetOnline

At 35 years old, Steph Curry is still an elite player in the NBA and there are no signs of him slowing down. Through 13 games this season, Curry is averaging a team-leading (30.4) points per game. With Chris Paul on the team, Curry doesn’t need to worry as much about setting his teammates. He can continue to look for his shot and create off the dribble.

Tonight, his O/U for made threes is at (5.5) vs. the Suns. So far this season, Curry has gone over that number in six of his 13 games played in the 2023-24 season. His three-point percentage is at (.453) through his first 13 games played. Golden State is desperate to get back on a winning streak and climb the rankings in the West.

2. Devin Booker Over 7.5 assists @ (+108) via BetOnline

Without Chris Paul on the team this season, the Suns were left without a play-making PG. Injuries have limited Devin Booker’s playing time this season, but he is leading the team in assists per game (9.2) this season. Booker has missed eight of Phoenix’s 14 games so far in 2023-24. Averaging over nine assists per game crushes his former career-high of (6.8) per game back in 2018-19. Even while finding his teammates, Booker’s (28.7) points per game are also a career-high.

Booker’s O/U for assists is set at (7.5) vs. the Warriors. He’s gone over that number in four of his six games played this season. Bradley Beal was supposed to take on more of a PG role this season, but he’s missed more time than Booker has. There’s no definite answer as to when he’ll return from a back injury. Until then, Booker will continue to be selfless and set up his teammates.

3. Andrew Wiggins Over 19.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (103) via BetOnline

In Andrew Wiggins’ first full season with the Warriors, he helped lead the team to an NBA title in 2022. Since then, he’s been a solid player for the Warriors, but injuries limited his availability last season. In 2021-22, he played 73 games for Golden State and only appeared in 37 games in 2023-23. However, Wiggins has been healthy this season and has played in all 15 games for the Warriors.

The veteran SF does a little bit of everything for the Golden State this season. His O/U for points, rebounds, and assists is set at (19.5) tonight vs. the Suns. Wiggins has gone over that number in six of his 15 games played in 2023-24. Tonight will be the second time this season that the Warriors will play the Suns.