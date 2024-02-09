Through 53 games this season, the Pacers are 29-24. That is sixth in the Eastern Conference with the all-star break on the horizon. Tyrese Haliburton is Indiana’s star player and he’s proved to be a legit PG in the NBA. Ahead of the trade deadline, the Pacers showed they were all in when made a move to acquire Pascal Siakam.

Now, Indiana has a nice one-two punch in Haliburton and Siakam. To take the Pacers to the next level, they likely need another all-star caliber player. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports suggests there have been small discussions about the Clippers’ Paul George returning to the Pacers this offseason. Is that a move that George is willing to make and are the Clippers ready to trade him away?

Will the Pacers go after Paul George this offseason?

NEWS: There are “growing whispers” of Paul George’s own interest in returning to Indiana to team up with Haliburton and Siakam this offseason (Via @JakeLFischer) pic.twitter.com/Ujpnuvs6kv — The Indy Pacer (@TheIndyPacer) February 9, 2024



To start his NBA career, Paul George was the 10th overall pick for the Indiana Pacers in 2010. He played the first seven seasons of his career with Indiana before playing two seasons with the Thunder. George has been with the LA Clippers for the last five seasons. Injuries have limited his playing time with the Clippers but the nine-time all-star is healthy this season,

In 47 games played and started in 2023-24, George is averaging (22.3) points, (5.3) rebounds, (3.6) assists, and (1.6) steals. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there have been talks of Goerge reuniting with the Pacers. The easiest way Indiana could get that deal done is with a sign-and-trade. They are not in the greatest cap space right now and George is up for an extension this offseason. Who knows what they would have to give up for a player of George’s status?

Paul George jumping back to the Pacers after they’ve acquired two premier star talents and a vastly strong role player constructed team would be some sucker shit. Would be a wimpy move to join something already built rather than commit to finally getting it done with the Clips. pic.twitter.com/3xXjSn3MCt — Ben Sigwart (@sig_50) February 9, 2024



During the 2023-24 season, the Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard to an extension. Paul George will also be available for an extension this offseason. Are the Clippers ready to give up on the core that they’ve built? At 34-16, they are currently fourth in the West and have been playing incredibly since acquiring James Harden. A reunion with the Pacers sounds nice for Paul George, but his best bet at a title might be with his current team. We’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the season plays out for both the Pacers and the Clippers.