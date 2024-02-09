Basketball

Is Paul George interested in a reunion with the Pacers this offseason?

Zach Wolpin
Through 53 games this season, the Pacers are 29-24. That is sixth in the Eastern Conference with the all-star break on the horizon. Tyrese Haliburton is Indiana’s star player and he’s proved to be a legit PG in the NBA. Ahead of the trade deadline, the Pacers showed they were all in when made a move to acquire Pascal Siakam. 

Now, Indiana has a nice one-two punch in Haliburton and Siakam. To take the Pacers to the next level, they likely need another all-star caliber player. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports suggests there have been small discussions about the Clippers’ Paul George returning to the Pacers this offseason. Is that a move that George is willing to make and are the Clippers ready to trade him away?

Will the Pacers go after Paul George this offseason?


To start his NBA career, Paul George was the 10th overall pick for the Indiana Pacers in 2010. He played the first seven seasons of his career with Indiana before playing two seasons with the Thunder. George has been with the LA Clippers for the last five seasons. Injuries have limited his playing time with the Clippers but the nine-time all-star is healthy this season,

In 47 games played and started in 2023-24, George is averaging (22.3) points, (5.3) rebounds, (3.6) assists, and (1.6) steals. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there have been talks of Goerge reuniting with the Pacers. The easiest way Indiana could get that deal done is with a sign-and-trade. They are not in the greatest cap space right now and George is up for an extension this offseason. Who knows what they would have to give up for a player of George’s status?


During the 2023-24 season, the Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard to an extension. Paul George will also be available for an extension this offseason. Are the Clippers ready to give up on the core that they’ve built? At 34-16, they are currently fourth in the West and have been playing incredibly since acquiring James Harden. A reunion with the Pacers sounds nice for Paul George, but his best bet at a title might be with his current team. We’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the season plays out for both the Pacers and the Clippers.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
